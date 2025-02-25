Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: damian wayne, spoilers

Batman Getting His New Strength From… Damian Wayne? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman gains new strength through Damian Wayne's insights in Detective Comics #1084.

Scarlett Scott, Joe Chill's daughter, targets young criminals in a shocking twist.

The comic explores wealth, power, and the dark secrets behind Gotham's elite.

A thrilling chapter by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin releases February 2025.

Spoilers for Detective Comics #1084 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin published tomorrow coming your way. But first a little recap of what has gone before. Scarlett Scott, the daughter of Joe Chill, appears to be the serial killer of young criminals, harvesting them to make the CEOs of the world stronger, younger and more powerful. Or at least someone very close to her. So obviously Bruce Wayne has to sleep with her to make sure one way or the other. It pretty much goes with the territory these days. And then she had to work out who Bruce Wayne actually is, and I mean, ditto. But it takes Damian Wayne to work out exactly what is going on here…

The farming of young criminals in prison to make the rich people of the world excessive profits? Someone's been watching John Oliver again, haven't they? Or, you know, have just been doing some reading… or going for the full vampire bat effect, as Bruce Wayne dives into his young past once more. Detective Comics #1084 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1094

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

ASEMA'S IDENTITY REVEALED?! The shadows of Gotham extend and darken as Asema's bladed grip on the city's underworld tightens. Now, while Batman struggles to keep his city safe, he begins to suspect that he has uncovered the identity of this bloodthirsty menace…and it may be someone very close to Bruce Wayne. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin's epic journey through the bloodied streets of Gotham continues, and it needs to be seen to be believed!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/26/2025

