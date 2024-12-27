Posted in: Comics | Tagged: detective comics, joe chill

Bruce Wayne Gets Lucky Over Christmas- Detective Comics #1092 Spoilers

Bruce Waye Gets Lucky Over Christmas (Detective Comics #1092 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin Spoilers)

Article Summary Bruce Wayne faces a mugger in Gotham, but he's not alone this time with Scarlett Martha Scott by his side.

Scarlett is revealed to be Joe Chill's daughter, whose past intersects with Bruce's family's legacy.

Bruce's instincts kick in as Scarlett's connection to mysterious killings raises tensions.

The mystery deepens with Asema, a scalpel-fingered creature, linked to Bruce's ongoing saga in Gotham.

In this week's Detective Comics #1092 from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, Bruce Wayne is out on a night in Gotham when he is stopped by a mugger with a gun in a dark alley, demanding money and jewellery. Again. This time he is a bit larger than he was the first time he went through this, and now with Scarlett Martha Scott at his side.

The daughter of Joe Chill, the man who murdered the Waynes. And the daughter of the woman who Martha Way helped escape from Chill back in the day, and for whom she was middle-named.

Was that entirely a coincidence? Karma and genetics getting all mixed up in the narrative here, on the streets of Gotham.

Still, Bruce Wayne isn't going to leave it all to Joe Chill's daughter to defend him from a street mugging…

And as keen students of Watchmen know, there's only one place Scarlett and Bruce can end up next.

She may know what happened, but does she know who happened to them? Or does she have other things on her mind?

Happy Christmas, Bruce Wayne.

And if you think he is being overly suspicious…

… well, he is Bruce Wayne. He's always up for duplicating the hard drive of every woman he ends up in bed with. In the long run, it just saves time. So is Scarlett the serial killer, harvesting the young to make the CEOs of the world stronger, younger and more powerful? Or is there an innocent explanation to it all. If not, is this another example of Bruce Wayne's toxic attraction problems…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1092 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The streets of Gotham run red with blood–blood that the mysterious villain known only as Asema has taken quite an interest in. Who is this scalpel-fingered creature collecting the plasma of young men, and what is Asema's connection to Bruce Wayne? Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin continue their exploration of the darkest corners of Gotham City!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

