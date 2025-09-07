Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #3 Preview

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #3 sees General Zod awaken from his slumber. Will Lex Luthor kneel before this alien powerhouse?

Article Summary General Zod awakens and teams up with Lex Luthor to threaten the world in Gotham by Gaslight #3.

The League for Justice seeks new members and launches a daring rescue from Luthor’s vile laboratory.

Will Batman and allies stop the incoming invasion, or will hope fall into the claws of a mysterious feline?

THE SLEEPER HAS AWAKENED! General Zod emerges from his slumber, aligning himself with Lex Luthor to take over the planet. But will Luthor kneel before this powerful being from beyond the stars? Meanwhile, the League for Justice seeks out new members, taking on a daring mission to rescue some familiar faces from Luthor's vile laboratory. Will the League be able to come up with a plan to stop the approaching invasion, or will their one chance of hope fall into foul feline hands?

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #3

DC Comics

0725DC217

0725DC218 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #3 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

0725DC219 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #3 Chris Stevens Cover – $5.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

In Shops: 9/10/2025

SRP: $4.99

