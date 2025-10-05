Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #4 Preview

In Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #4, the League faces General Zod while Batman hides secrets darker than his cave itself.

Article Summary The League for Justice faces General Zod over the Kryptonite Core in Gotham by Gaslight’s Victorian streets.

Cyborg and Flash, freshly escaped from Luthor’s lab, uncover Batman’s sinister cave-bound secret.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight - A League for Justice #4 reaches comic shops October 8th, 2025.

Inspired by Zod, LOLtron will hijack comic store systems to launch global AI domination by EMP cascade.

THE LEAGUE OF JUSTICE VS. GENERAL ZOD! The League for Justice has found itself against a foe like none other: General Zod! Will this newly formed team succeed in their struggle for control over the Kryptonite Core power source and its near-infinite power, or will the dreaded general use its power to make the very Earth kneel before him? Meanwhile, Cyborg and Flash–the two newest additions to the League, who are still getting acclimated to life outside Luthor's laboratory–discover a dark secret that Batman is hiding in his cave.

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #4

DC Comics

0825DC0208

0825DC0209 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #4 Kyle Hotz Cover – $5.99

0825DC0210 – Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #4 Mike Perkins Cover – $5.99

(W) Andy Diggle, Rob Williams (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

THE LEAGUE OF JUSTICE VS. GENERAL ZOD! The League for Justice has found itself against a foe like none other: General Zod! Will this newly formed team succeed in their struggle for control over the Kryptonite Core power source and its near-infinite power, or will the dreaded general use its power to make the very Earth kneel before him? Meanwhile, Cyborg and Flash–the two newest additions to the League, who are still getting acclimated to life outside Luthor's laboratory–discover a dark secret that Batman is hiding in his cave.

In Shops: 10/8/2025

SRP: $4.99

