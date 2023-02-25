Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #5 Preview: Batman Needs a Nap Batman is overtired and refuses to take a nap in this preview of Batman: Gotham Knights - Gilded City #5. Can the Bat-family convince him to rest?

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #5

DC Comics

1222DC147

1222DC148 – Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #5 Ben Templesmith Cover – $5.99

1222DC149 – Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #5 Cover – $5.99

(W) Evan Narcisse (A) Abel (CA) Greg Capullo

Infected with the Golden Iris Virus, Red Hood's innermost desires have bubbled to the surface, and he is overcome by one thing: the desire for revenge against Batman! Elsewhen, in the Gotham of the 1800s, the Runaway and Vandal Savage continue their investigation into the mysterious illness overtaking the city. Join us for this penultimate chapter in the prequel to the action-packed game Gotham Knights. Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue #5, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Gilded Age Bo Staff! Readers who redeem the codes for all six issues will receive a special seventh item! (Terms apply. See the FAQs at dc.com for details.)

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

