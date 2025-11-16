Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: H2SH, thought bubble
Batman H2SH Leads The Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's penultimate issue of Batman H2sh takes the top spot, selling 50% more copies as the nest in the slot, Transformers #26 by Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora, before Marvel Comics takes almost all of the rest of the chart, including 1776 and Predator Badlands launches, but a strong performance for Black Cat in Fantastic Four, promoted at NYCC, beating all of them including Ultimate Wolverine, and the Batman Beyond/Static launch also outperforming expectations. Might a series be in order?
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Batman #162
|DC
|Jeph Loeb
|Jim Lee
|4.99
|100
|2
|Transformers #26
|Image
|Robert Kirkman
|David Nakayama
|3.99
|64.9
|3
|Fantastic Four #5
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Humberto Ramos
|3.99
|57.0
|4
|Ultimate Wolverine #11
|Marvel
|Chris Condon
|Alessandro Cappuccio
|4.99
|55.8
|5
|Batman/Static Beyond #1
|DC
|Evan Narcisse
|Nikolas Draper-Ivey
|4.99
|54.8
|6
|Spider-Man Noir #2
|Marvel
|Erik Larsen
|Simone Di Meo
|4.99
|39.0
|7
|Amazing Spider-Man Torn #2
|Marvel
|J. Michael Straczynski
|Mark Chiarello
|3.99
|35.8
|8
|1776 #1
|Marvel
|J. Michael Straczynski
|Pete Woods
|4.99
|35.3
|9
|Spider-Man & Wolverine #7
|Marvel
|Marc Guggenheim
|Kaare Andrews
|3.99
|34.5
|10
|Predator Badlands #1
|Marvel
|Ethan Sacks
|Juan Ferreyra
|4.99
|34.1
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, rather than orders from publishers.
