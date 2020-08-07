Batman: Hush, Flashpoint Go Dark Multiverse – Bryan Hitch, Dexter Soy

Bleeding Cool mentioned the other day that Bryan Hitch was working on a Death Metal one-shot. Because he said he was. Turns out it is Death Metal-adjacent, one of a new series of Tales From The Dark Multiverse series, taking a classic DC Comics story and flipping it as a darker, sicker, parody of its former self.

Hitch will write and draw Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1 for November 17th while and Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Dexter Soy will create Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1 for November 3rd.

Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1

It begins on November 3 with the story that kicked off the modern era for the Dark Knight, Batman: Hush, the landmark story that introduced Bruce Wayne's childhood friend Tommy Elliot to the DC universe and his quest as he tried to destroy Batman!

But in this version, of the classic tale, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Dexter Soy pose the question: What if Tommy had ruined Bruce Wayne's life when they were children?

Tommy Elliot grew up to be the Dark Prince of Gotham City with help of Talia al Ghul, Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, and Jason Todd! But vengeance is coming in the form of Batman the Silenced…who will tear Tommy's life apart! Written by rising star Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Last God) with jaw-dropping artwork from Dexter Soy (Batman and the Outsiders)!

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 11/3/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1

On November 17 the event that changed the game for DC's Super Heroes and Super-Villains is contaminated by the Dark Multiverse, courtesy of fan favorite writer/artist Bryan Hitch (Hawkman, Justice League: Rebirth)

Spinning out of the events of a world where a single choice by the Flash effected the entire DC Universe, find out what would have happened if Barry Allen had not put things right. If a world where the Flashpoint reality was never undone, where Thomas Wayne still haunts Gotham City as the Batman, and the Amazonian and Atlantean armies still prepare for war, will the Reverse Flash embrace this darker more deadly world and finally eclipse Barry Allen's legacy?

Written by BRYAN HITCH

Art by BRYAN HITCH

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 11/17/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC