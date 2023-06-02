Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret (Batman #136 Preview) Batman #136 is out next week,, written by Chip Zdarsky, drawn by Belen Ortega and coloured by superstar colourist Tomeu Morey.

Batman #136 is out next week. Catwoman is keeping her secrets close to her chest and we ran some Gotham Gossip earlier but now we have a preview of the issue, written by Chip Zdarsky, drawn by Belen Ortega and coloured by superstar colourist Tomeu Morey. With Batman back on hos Earth, in his Gotham, and missing a hand, Chopped off him, replaced with a robot hand from the Dark Knight, and now hiding it from everyone in his life.

Including Mister Terrific, who is taking a break from torturing John Henry Irons over in Action Comics and Steelworks.

A Batman VS Catwoman Gotham War is coming. And the Penguin and his kids are going to be a big issue.

And Bruce Wayne and Zurr-En-Arr, his back-up personality created to take over when things go very wrong, now in open, albeit it internal, dialogue. Even if one is trapped and the other is not.

Say, does anyone remember this moment at all, from Miracleman?

Looks like there will be a rematch of sorts on the cards. Hoping Gotham doesn't end up like London.

Yeah, that's definitely not going to be a healthy attitude to take going forward, Batman always lies, now he lies to all those around him. With Zurr-En-Arr in his head, he is a walking deceit. His secret identity now has a secret identity and he is keeping it from everyone. Of course, you know, this means war. Batman #136 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 6th of June.

BATMAN #136 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

