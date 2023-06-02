A New Look For Catwoman In Batman #136? (Spoilers) Batman #136 is published by DC Comics next week. Bleeding Cool already ran some Gotham Gossip regarding that issue, and others.

Batman #136 is published by DC Comics next week. Bleeding Cool already ran some Gotham Gossip regarding that issue, and others, coming from DC Comics. But this is a preview image of the comic book out in the wild. Artist of the comic Belen Ortega posted the black-and-white art.

Then we got the colour.

And there were questions. Hafez-El, from House of El tweets "Could this woman be the DEO agent Talia was supposed to work for as a spy ? I'd rather say it's Dr. Chase Meridian." Well, maybe not as Belan Ortega also posted the same face with different hair and without the glasses, "Give her a break #Batman136 #selinakyle #catwoman"

So it is clearly Catwoman sporting a blonde wig, tinted glasses and the kind of coat that can be thrown off revealing Catwoman gear underneath. Of course, Batman has been through some changes too. And changes not quite as easy to throw off, like a removed right hand, replaced by a robot version by The Dark Knight.

And from that cover, it seems that Catwoman is very happy to go back to the old look as well. Shame, it could have been a fun diversion for her. Who knows, could even have prevented the upcoming Batman Vs Catwoman Gotham War over just what Catwoman did and didn't do. Who she did or didn't murder. And whose secrets she did or didn't keep. Batman #136 by Chip Zdarsky and Belen Ortega is published by DC Comics this coming Tuesday.

BATMAN #136 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

