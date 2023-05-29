Gotham Gossip: Setting Up The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War (Spoilers) There is gossip on the streets of Gotham about upcoming Batman comic books published by DC Comics. There could be spoilers here...

Bruce Wayne is back in Gotham. His Gotham. Back as Batman, almost exactly as he was, albeit it missing a hand. Something he only tells Mister Terrific, who is taking a breather from offering threats to Steel. He is hiding it from everyone else. And his cyborg hand can do a lot more damage than the human one ever could. Is this a suggestion that Batman could actually become a Failsafe in the future? Zur-En-Arrh, Batman's backup personality, is still doing a Johnny Bates job as Kid Miracleman inside Bruce Wayne's noggin. I wonder, is Zur-En-Arrh a meta version of the personalities that writers create of their characters within their own heads, who then talk among themselves, the writer transcribing more than they are narrating? Zur-En-Arrh created Failsafe. A sub-Bat cave. What other traps has he left in Gotham for Bruce Wayne? Things have been going down with Catwoman in Batman's absence. In recent issues of Catwoman, she was jailed for murder, and she's broken out of jail, which are things that Bruce Wayne can live with, it seems. But keeping the Penguin's new identity a secret from Batman, given all the things he went through when Failsafe believed that Batman had committed murder – might not be received too well. Is this the moment that might split them and cause the upcoming Gotham War? It certainly doesn't look good. Jim Gordon's father has never been established in the comics. In Gotham the TV show, he was a District Attorney Peter Gordon, a member of the Court of Owls and friend of Carmine Falcone, who died in a car crash while driving Jim Gordon, in an act engineered by the Court. However, DC Comics will reveal that his father shots himself in the mouth with a shotgun when Jim was young. Looks like, right at the beginning, Jim already had his one Bad Day, long before the Joker came on the scene.

