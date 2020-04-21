Bill Schanes, Jesse James and Batman – The Daily LITG 21st April 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Yesterday we dealt with the fallout of all of DC Comics' big moves, including the takes from Jesse James and Bill Schanes. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. We are still watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Batman Week Finale: Batman Mash-Up Figures from Square Enix
- Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
- A Disaster Waiting To Take Place? Bill Schanes on DC's Distribution
- Rob Liefeld Launches Youngblood Replacement, #EKO92
- Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
- Batman McFarlane Toys Figure Gets a Special Classic Variant
- Exclusive: Secrets of the WWE Smackdown Hacker Revealed
- The Walmart Report: DC Released New Comics This Week Plus Jim Lee Art
- The Walking Dead: Bring Daryl, Carol and Michonne to Your Zoom Meeting
- Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
When it was Free Comic Book Day, one year ago
- First Image of New Selina Kyle from Gotham Finale is Uncanny
- Frank Cho's Ballpoint Beauties and Batman
- Two Weeks Till Free Comic Book Day 2019 and Here Are 30 Previews – What Are You Planning?
- DC Collectibles at it Again: DC Lucha Explosiva! Figures Have Been Canceled
- Camren Bicondova Will Not Play Selina Kyle in 'Gotham' Finale
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Titan Comics Facebook Live sale Dallas, Texas 2-4pm.
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
- Ultimate Comics Live Shows, 7-10pm ET .
- Comics World Online Sale, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 6pm ET.
- Time Warp Comics 2nd Live Stream Sale, Boulder, Colorado 4-6pm ET.
- Lunch n Learn with GSA: Pride and Comics, Stlcop Comics Club, noon-1pm CT. Dr. Justinne Guyton will be presenting on the experiences of LGBT+ people in healthcare based off some of our favorite characters in manga and comics.
- A Comic Shop Live Sale: Comics, Graphic Novels & More, Winter Park, Florida 7-11pm.
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Cartoonist Teri Wood, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.
- Shawn Aldridge, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.
- Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie
- Tom Stilwell, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics
- Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.
