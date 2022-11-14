Batman: One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1 Preview: Keeping it Cool

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Nora Fries has an itchy throat in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day: Mr Freeze #1… but it's probably nothing to worry about.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Batman: One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Batman: One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1. The art by Matteo Scalera was particularly impressive, and the story by Gerry Duggan looks like it will be a fascinating exploration of Mr. Freeze's character.

BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY: MR. FREEZE #1

DC Comics

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Matteo Scalera

Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin, Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes with Mr. Freeze, all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora–but Batman warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this winter… he will show his true wickedness and power. The powerhouse creative team of bestselling writer GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, Deadpool, Arkham Manor) and MATTEO SCALERA (WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN, Black Science) brings you Mr. Freeze's most frigid story yet.

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $7.99

