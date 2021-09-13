Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6: Radically Rewriting Continuity

Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and DC is making some major changes to continuity with this issue. The issue sees Batman begin his career as the World's Greatest Detective by teaming up with Scooby and the gang to solve a mystery when they're all children! Yes, this formative experience has just now been revealed, changing everything we know about Batman! How intertwined have Shaggy, Velma, and the others been in Batman's affairs over the years? Can we trust anything we've ever read? How come Batman never made Scooby officially a Robin? Is Batman biased against dogs? Has Daphne secretly been pulling the strings behind Gotham City's criminal underworld all this time? What is her true motivation? What does she want? Is there anyone in his life that Batman can trust? How long is the lifespan of Scooby's breed, anyway? And how many more questions do we have to ask before we've successfully achieved the minimum word count for this article? Oh, there it is now. Good. Check out the preview of Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6 below.

The untold eerie mystery that brought about the first historic meeting between…a young Batman and a pup named Scooby-Doo!

