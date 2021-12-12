Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9 Preview: Team-Up With The Riddler?!

The Riddler enlists the help of Scooby-Doo and friends to beat an Indiana Jones knockoff in a pirate treasure hunt in this preview of Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1021DC154

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds

G-g-ghosts? P-p-pirates? What's a team of daring (and not-so-daring!) detectives to do when a buried treasure takes center stage in one of the Riddler's latest schemes? Why, they'll crack the case before he cracks the safe, or they'll walk the plank, me hearties!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $2.99

