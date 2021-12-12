Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9 Preview: Team-Up With The Riddler?!

The Riddler enlists the help of Scooby-Doo and friends to beat an Indiana Jones knockoff in a pirate treasure hunt in this preview of Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9 (OF 12)
DC Comics
1021DC154
(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds
G-g-ghosts? P-p-pirates? What's a team of daring (and not-so-daring!) detectives to do when a buried treasure takes center stage in one of the Riddler's latest schemes? Why, they'll crack the case before he cracks the safe, or they'll walk the plank, me hearties!
In Shops: 12/14/2021
SRP: $2.99
Cover image for 1021DC154 BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #9 (OF 12), by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1021DC154 Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Scott Jeralds, in stores Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.