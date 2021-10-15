Batman Secret Files Peacekeeper-01 #1: Peacekeeper-01 Trips Face

Fear State continues in Batman Secret Files Peacekeeper-01 #1, in which we find the titular Peacekeeper-01 totally tripping balls on some fear toxin. What could be more frightening than a cop stoned out of his mind? Well, maybe a sober one. Check out a preview below.

BATMAN SECRET FILES PEACEKEEPER-01 #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0821DC013

0821DC014 – BATMAN SECRET FILES PEACEKEEPER-01 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B TYLER KIRKHAM CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Ed Brisson (A) Joshua Nixson (CA) Rafael Sarmento

Picking up after the events of Fear State: Alpha, follow Sean Mahoney, a.k.a. Peacekeeper-01, in the wake of his exposure to highly potent Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow! Now, dosed with terror and facing a lifetime of fear and insecurity, Mahoney has found himself frantically reflecting on his past as a GCPD officer, and then as a prison guard at Arkham Asylum—all while desperately attempting to keep his mind from fracturing. Will Peacekeeper-01 give into fear…or become terror incarnate?

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $4.99

