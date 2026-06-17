Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: aunt may, Cousin, Uncle Ben

Amazing Spider-Man #31… What Did Uncle Ben Do? (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Joe Kelly and Patrick Gleason makes us ask the question... what did Uncle Ben do? And is this his "great responsibility"?

Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Joe Kelly and Patrick Gleason is published today by Marvel Comics. It is "The Talk". In Amazing Spider-Man #30 by Joe Kelly and Pete Woods, we learned more about Peter Parker's cousin. Cormac Crane, the previously unknown son of Aunt May and Uncle Ben. And it seems unknown to everyone until the serial killer Torment psychically identified him as part of Spider-Man's family tree.

And who Spider-Man rescued during the Death Spiral. Torment stated that one of his intended victims was Peter Parker's first cousin as part of Torment's genetic family serial killing spree, targeting individuals and killing off their family from the most distant to the closest, including family trees they may not be aware of.

Now, Peter Parker does not have a male cousin, not by blood, at least. Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe posted to social media, "Not only is it climactic 'Death Spiral' but there is a big moment you will not want to miss that will reverberate. And an upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man #31 has been labelled "The Talk" and features Aunt May in a chair, with Uncle Ben behind her. And telling us "Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond". And for Free Comic Book Day, he got the bloodwork done…

Before he wheedled his way into Aunt May's life, he dropped the bombshell.

And from one false assumption from Peter Parker to another…

The son of Aunt May and Uncle Ben, from long before Peter Parker came on the scene. And never mentioned by her until now… and the Talk comes from Aunt May to everyone. Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Joe Kelly and Patrick Gleason fills in the backstory.

With a photo from another time, another place…

But it was no to be. At least that's what they were told. Until Ireland.

They are right to think about germs. It has been common practice for local men to… relieve themselves on said stone ahead of American tourists…

But then… something happened.

And May was hit hard. Ben stepped up. And it seems did what was expected of him. He had the great power, he trook the great responsibility.

And that was that. And kept, hidden for decades…

… never mentioning it to Peter, never mentioning it to anyone, not even themselves…

But Aunt May remembers. Aunt May had had the proof all this time.

But the question is left hanging, never addressed. Is that what Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is for? How does a baby who died after birth in a Queens hospital, and who Uncle Ben then takes care of, suddenly turn up on Aunt May's doorstep? What did Ben do? What did Ben know? A secret that he kept from May until he died? What was Uncle Ben's "great responsibility" when it came to this act? Or were they both deceived for reasons unknown? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is coming…

Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Joe Kelly, Patrick Gleason

THE TALK… Peter Parker's world will never be the same. Don't miss one of the most pivotal issues in Spider-Man history! ‎ June 17, 2026

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