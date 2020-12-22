Batman/Superman Has The Poison Ivy Fans Want, Locked Up In The Past

In recent years, Poison Ivy fans have seemed to want one thing. Poison Ivy as a proactive, positive superheroic figure rather than the super-villain of old. DC Comics seems to play hot and cold on this, with Poison Ivy joining the Birds Of Prey and helping humanity – and Harley Quinn on one side, and wanting to a) destroy the world b) mankind c) Gotham. After the events of The Joker War, she seemed intent on bringing the war to Gotham but seems, instead, to have been bottled up in Harley Quinn.

But in today's Batman/Superman #15, we see a Poison Ivy working with the superheroes, helping them achieve their mission while she also, clearly, has a separate one. Is this a victory for said Poison Ivy fans? Maybe not, the story states that it took place months ago. I mean, she's still in a cell in Arkham, so there's not exactly trust there, but could it be a start at a reconciliation?

From small acorns do might oaks grow… is the sort of thing Poison Ivy used to say. Future State has her working with Catwoman and much is promised for Infinite Frontier…

BATMAN SUPERMAN #15 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

Solomon Grundy died on a Sunday! But when this monster man kicks the bucket, all hell breaks loose! When the body of Grundy begins to break down, so begins a toxic time bomb that could wipe out half of North America! It's up to the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight to get Grundy from S.T.A.R. Labs to Slaughter Swamp before the clock hits zero…but with a horde of super-villains all looking to snag the sizzling super-titan for their own nefarious ends, our heroes had better move quickly!

