Batman Teams With The Authority In November From DC Comics

The current Superman & The Authority is set in a different continuity to the other Superman comic books and the rest of the DC Comics line. We have a Superman active in the nineteen sixties with President Kennedy, Superman accompanying the astronauts to the moon in the early sixties with Kaplan to put a man on Mars by the end of the decade. While in the present day, a grey-haired Kingdom Come-style Superman who failed his Justice League and is trying to put together a new Authority to replace it. But DC Comics has also stated that this series would be dovetailing with the regular Superman titles, which has seen Clark Kent leave Earth for Warworld and Jonathan Kent become the Superman of Earth, just like in Future State.

However, it seems that the intervention of The Authority may move DC continuity away from that future. In October, Action Comics #1036 will see a Superman and an Authority fighting Warworld. But which ones? Because in DC's November 2021 solicits, Superman and Action Comics writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson is also writing a Superman/Batman: The Authority Special for DC Comics' November 2021 solicitations, drawn by Trevor Hairsine, Jonathan Glapion, and Ben Templesmith. And will be bringing The Authority – or rather the version filtered through DC Comics characters – to the wider DCU, teaming up with Batman for something naughty…

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, JONATHAN GLAPION, and BEN TEMPLESMITH

Cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21

Following Mongul's brazen attack on Earth, Superman's world has been turned upside down: conflict between Atlantis and the surface world, the discovery of an immensely powerful new element, dead refugees with mysterious ties to Krypton, and expulsion from the Justice League! When Superman re-forms the experimental, antiestablishment Authority to join him in liberating Warworld, Batman comes to them with a request: join him for one unorthodox, off-the-books mission first, one he could never ask the Justice League to be a part of…and one he doesn't expect everyone to come back from.

ACTION COMICS #1036 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Daniel Sampere, Sami Basri (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE WARWORLD SAGA BEGINS! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across the galaxy to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. Introducing new characters and a new corner of the DC Universe, the biggest Superman event since the Death and Return of Superman begins HERE! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/26/2021

ACTION COMICS #1037

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Art by MIGUEL MENDONCA and ADRIANA MELO

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 | 40 PGS | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21

The Warworld Saga, Part II, and THE FACE-OFF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY finally face MONGUL and his champions head-on! The fates of Warworld and all who live under Mongul's rule hang in the balance…but He Who Holds All Chains is better prepared than Superman knows. Not everyone walks away from this one!