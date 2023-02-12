Batman: The Adventures Continue Season 3 #2 Preview: Three's a Crowd Harley Quinn tries to reconnect with an old flame in this preview of Batman: The Adventures Continue Season 3 #2, but Batman is interested too. What would Wolverine do?

In this issue, Harley Quinn is trying to reconnect with an old flame, but Batman is also interested.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON 3 #2

DC Comics

1222DC150

1222DC151 – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season 3 #2 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover – $4.99

1222DC152 – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season 3 #2 Ben Templesmith Cover – $4.99

(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A/CA) Kevin Altieri

Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn don't have much in common, except for Cassie Kendall. Beautiful and whip-smart, she nearly changed the course of Bruce's life when she was his high school sweetheart, and shortly thereafter became Harley's college fling. Now, after a long time away from Gotham, Cassie has returned and immediately has her sights set back on Bruce. But when Harley learns of Cassie's return, she is all too happy (and manic, and unpredictable) to reconnect with her old college girlfriend. As Bruce's and Harley's paths cross, it becomes clear that all is not as it seems with Cassie Kendall…

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $3.99

