Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #7 Preview: Bat-Politics

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Batman and his operatives do their best to change the results of the Gotham mayoral election in this preview of Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #7. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #7 (OF 7)
DC Comics
(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A) Rick Burchett (CA) Christian Ward
Mayor Mayhem's grip over Gotham tightens as he enacts a plan that puts Barbara Gordon at the center of a political scandal! Batman, Nightwing, and Robin leap into action to expose Mayfield's plans for Gotham and break his hypnotic hold over the city before the polls close. But when all roads lead to Arkham, can the Bat Family take down all of the city's costumed criminals?!
