Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #7 Preview: Bat-Politics

BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #7 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC112

0921DC113 – BATMAN THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON II #7 (OF 7) CVR B W SCOTT FORBES CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A) Rick Burchett (CA) Christian Ward

Mayor Mayhem's grip over Gotham tightens as he enacts a plan that puts Barbara Gordon at the center of a political scandal! Batman, Nightwing, and Robin leap into action to expose Mayfield's plans for Gotham and break his hypnotic hold over the city before the polls close. But when all roads lead to Arkham, can the Bat Family take down all of the city's costumed criminals?!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

