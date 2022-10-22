Batman: The Audio Adventures #2 Preview: Ra's Al Who?

For a guy who calls himself the World's Greatest Detective, you'd think Batman whould have heard of Ra's Al Ghul in this preview of Batman: The Audio Adventures #2.

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #2

DC Comics

0822DC123

0822DC124 – Batman: The Audio Adventures #2 Michael Allred Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis McNicholas (A) Anthony Marques, J. Bone (CA) Dave Johnson

Batman comes face-to-face with the ninjas who have been tearing through the Gotham underworld. As the Dark Knight stares down the menacing assailants, he learns more about their mission as well as the name of the one they serve: the Demon's Head, Ra's al Ghul. Meanwhile, something prowls the sewers of Gotham City, a being whose mind has been warped by The Joker's dark purple dawn!

In Shops: 10/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

