Batman: The Knight #5 Preview: Batman vs. the FSB

Bruce Wayne breaks out of a Russian FSB prison in this preview of Batman: The Knight #5, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Can he win? Normally, we'd say only if he has enough prep time. But it's Russia. He probably doesn't need the prep time. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #5

DC Comics

0322DC104

0322DC105 – Batman: The Knight #5 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Young Bruce Wayne's global journey to become the Dark Knight continues as he finds himself deep in the heart of Moscow searching for Avery Oblonsky, the world's foremost expert in disguise and espionage! Finding this phantom will prove more difficult than expected, but is Bruce willing to die trying?

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $4.99

