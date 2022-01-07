Batman: Urban Legends #11 Preview: What Are Batman and Zatanna Up To?!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Superman wants to know why Batman and Zatanna keep sneaking off together in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #11, in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #11

DC Comics

1021DC070

1021DC071 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #11 CVR B KARL MOSTERT VAR – $7.99

1021DC072 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #11 CVR C ARIST DEYN VAR – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Molina

Written By Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Ram V, And Mohale Mashigo Art By Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Anand Radhakrishnan, Trevor Scott, Arist Deyn, And Others BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Cizmesija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna's relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it. HOUNDED: Ace the Bat-Hound, the goodest boy in the DCU, has his day in an epic story featuring many DC Super Pets, brought to you by Mark Russell and Karl Mostert. WIGHT WITCH: Catwoman tie-in/"Fear State" aftermath! Aftermath. The mysterious relationship between Ghost-Maker and Wight Witch is revealed in all its horrifying glory here.

In Shops: 1/11/2022

SRP: $7.99

