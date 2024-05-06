Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Emperor Palpatine with Throne Set Exclusive

Return to a galaxy far, far away as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new Throne Room Deluxe Emperor from Hasbro

Article Summary New Star Wars Black Series Emperor Palpatine with Throne set by Hasbro.

Deluxe figure with swappable heads, Force Lightning effect, cane, and cloak.

Exclusively available on Amazon for $44.99 with pre-orders open now.

Part of a collector series with characters like Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It is time to show the Rebels who are in charge and that the Death Star II is fully operational as Hasbro debuts their latest Star Wars: The Black Series deluxe figure. Coming to life from Return of the Jedi, the Emperor has some how returned with his Throne Room chair coming with his. Emperor Palpatine is back for a new Star Wars rerelease with new packaging for the sinister Sith Lord. Returning to the Death Star II, this Emperor figure will come with three swappable heads, a Force Lighting effect, his cane, and a fabric cloak. The Throne is a nice touch and will allow Star Wars fans to recreate the infamous Luke Skywalker versus Darth Vader sequence. Collectors will only be able to find this Return of the Jedi Emperor Palpatine The Black Series figure exclusively at Amazon for $44.99. Pre-orders are already live for $44.99, and be on the lookout for more Amazon figure exclusives like the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Battle Droid triple pack.

Emperor Palpatine & Throne Star Wars: Return of The Jedi Set

"MASTER OF EVIL: For fans of foes across the galaxy, this Emperor Palpatine Black Series figure is a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. Pose out your Palpatine figure on his throne as he presides with an iron fist over the Empire. Star Wars fans can display this 6 inch figure (15 cm) – including premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points — in their collections."

"Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring an outer sleeve with sleek character design. Look for more 6-inch figures like Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and General Grievous to recreate your favorite Star Wars scenes (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!