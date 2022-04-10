Batman: Urban Legends #14 Preview: Possession is 9/10 of the Law

John Constantine has been possessed in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #14. Can Batman and Zatanna save his soul? It's all their fault, after all. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #14

DC Comics

0222DC081

0222DC082 – Batman: Urban Legends #14 Kim Jacinto Cover – $7.99

0222DC083 – Batman: Urban Legends #14 Giuseppe Camuncoli Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Karl Mostert

Written by Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Che Grayson, And Ryan Cady Art By Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Belen Ortega, Trevor Scott, Cam Smith, And Giuseppe Camuncoli Batman and Zatanna are at the mercy of the DCU's newest magic! Ace the Bat-Hound and the Super-Pets versus Go-tham's worst villains! A new Birds of Prey led by Lady Shiva and Katana? And a team-up between Batman and the Question!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $7.99

