Batman Uses "Crisis Actors" When Villains Learn His Identity #Spoilers

Batman spoilers ahead, but maybe not from the comic book you were expecting. The other one. When Jim Lee first started his own studios, later known as WildStorm Productions, he first called it Aegis Entertainment. Aegis means an attribute of Greek gods Zeus and Athene, or Roman gods Jupiter and Minerva, in the form of a goatskin shield, and to represent the protection, backing, or support of a particular person or organization. Working out of these studios, you were under the aegis of Jim Lee and Brandon Choi.

In 1992 penciller and Image co-founder Marc Silvestri joined the studio to work on the first issue of Cyberforce for Image Comics before establishing his brand and his own studio as Top Cow. In 1993, Wildstorm Productions was founded as a sub-imprint of Image Comics and was later sold to DC Comics.

Now DC Comics is publishing Marc Silvestri's Batman/Joker: The Deadly Duo series, after a decade of prep work coming to a finale tomorrow with issue seven, and it is written by Top Cow Publisher, Matt Hawkins. But they also add a nod to their origins, with the Aegis Protocol.

What's the Aegis Protocol you ask?

Something to keep the employees of Wayne Industries, in the event that Batman's secret identity is exposed, by concocting a terrorist threat, and using… oh bloody hell… false flag operations involving crisis actors? No one show this comic to Alex Jones, okay? I hope Jim Lee is fine with this.

He always knew who you were, Batman! He just never wanted to know…

