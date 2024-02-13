Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batfam, Batman #143, chip zdarsky

What's Up With The Batfam In Batman #143? (Spoilers)

There are certain contigents of Batman fans who have very specific demands regarding Catwoman with the rest of the Batfamily...

Article Summary Batman #143 reunites Batman with Catwoman and a future version of Selina Kyle, drawing fan intrigue.

Chip Zdarsky continues to play with fan expectations in a narrative twist involving the Batfamily.

Joker-infected Robins and Batgirls smile ominously, signaling another potential Batman family feud.

The Joker Year One saga escalates as Catwoman gains a key and joins Joker's ranks, hinting at chaos.

There is a certain contigent of Batman fans who have very specific demands. One, that he stop messing around and get back to being with Catwoman again. Another that he hang around with the rest of the Batfamily and stop fighting them all the time. Neither of these contigents were happy with Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard's Gotham War, even as it was the best-selling event last year,

Chip Zdarsky is of course and expert at giving the fans just what they want..,. before snatching it away to make them want it even more. So today's Batman #143 partially set in the future, reunites the Bat and the Cat. Even if the white hair makes and eye mask makes Selina Kyle more of a Felicia Hardy in these days to come…

And he brings the various Robins and Batgirls back together. And look, everyone's smiling.

But only the ones who have been infected by the Joker virus, into becoming copies of the Joker, and all that that entails. And as for Catwoman?

She joins the Joker infected, which can only mean one thing now that she's got the key…

… another big fight between Batman and his family. I can read the tweets right now… I mean, I am sure I will be able to once this is posted, right?

Joker Year One continues in Batman #143 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino published today by DC Comics.

BATMAN #143 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The terrifying tale of The Joker Year One continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/13/2024

