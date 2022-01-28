Batman's Mystery Casebook by Sholly Fisch & Christopher Uminga

Sholly Fisch and Christopher Uminga are creating a new kids graphic novel from DC Comics later this year, Batman's Mystery Casebook asking children to "Look for clues! Analyze evidence! Solve riddles! Learn Gotham City history!"

Have you ever needed help solving a mystery? Batman has! Batman is a great detective, but he rarely works alone. His sidekicks Robin and Batgirl, his butler Alfred, and the police of Gotham City all play a role in helping him keep his city safe. In DC's upcoming Batman's Mystery Casebook graphic novel by Sholly Fisch and Christopher Uminga, you can help keep Gotham City safe, too! Look for clues! Analyze evidence! Solve riddles! Learn Gotham City history!

How good are your detective skills? Did you know that no two fingerprints are the same? Help the Batman as he goes on his adventures and see if you can spot the answers to these mysteries before he logs them into his casebook. Then, like Robin and Batgirl, try one of his crime-fighting techniques to help solve a mystery. You could study shoe prints to determine who tracked mud all through the kitchen, or take fingerprints to find the cookie-eating culprit! (It's probably your little brother.)

Batman's Mystery Casebook, a Middle Grade book for readers ages 8-12 by writer Sholly Fisch (The Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and artist Christopher Uminga, will publish on August 30, 2022.

Sholly Fisch is a developmental psychologist who has helped produce dozens of educational TV series, digital games, magazines, and hands-on materials, including Sesame Street, Cyberchase, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That, and has more than 30 years writing everything from Superman to Star Wars to Scooby-Doo. Christopher Uminga is a Connecticut based painter and illustrator.