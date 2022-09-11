Batman's Mystery Casebook Special Edition #1 Preview: Batman Day

Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics aren't just for adults anymore in this preview of Batman's Mystery Casebook Special Edition #1! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN'S MYSTERY CASEBOOK SPECIAL EDITION #1

DC Comics

0722DC074

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Christopher Uminga

Batman is a great detective, but he rarely works alone. His sidekicks Robin and Batgirl, his butler Alfred, and the police of Gotham City all play a role in helping him keep his city safe. You can too! In this special Batman Day edition, we'll take you to a maze and see how you fare against the Riddler!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: Please Inquire

