Batman's Mystery Casebook Special Edition #1 Preview: Batman Day

Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics aren't just for adults anymore in this preview of Batman's Mystery Casebook Special Edition #1! Check out the preview below.
BATMAN'S MYSTERY CASEBOOK SPECIAL EDITION #1
DC Comics
0722DC074
(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Christopher Uminga
Batman is a great detective, but he rarely works alone. His sidekicks Robin and Batgirl, his butler Alfred, and the police of Gotham City all play a role in helping him keep his city safe. You can too! In this special Batman Day edition, we'll take you to a maze and see how you fare against the Riddler!
In Shops: 9/13/2022
SRP: Please Inquire
Interior preview page from 0722DC074 Batman's Mystery Casebook Special Edition #1 Cover, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Christopher Uminga, in stores Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0722DC074 Batman's Mystery Casebook Special Edition #1 Cover, by (W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Christopher Uminga, in stores Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from DC Comics
