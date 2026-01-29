Battle Beast on Comics The Magazine in Prana April 2026 Full Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: battle beast, Comics The Magazine, Prana, The Future Is

Prana has put Battle Beast on the cover of their second Comics! The Magazine issue, as part of their April 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as other publishers they are representing, through Lunar Distribution…

COMICS THE MAGAZINE #2

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Ottley, Rico Renz

THE COMIC BOOK MAGAZINE YOU DEMANDED RAMPAGES ON WITH THE MOST BRUTALLY SAVAGE COMIC BOOK OF 2026 – ROBERT KIRKMAN AND RYAN OTTLEY'S BATTLE BEAST! Straight from the INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE comes one of the wildest books of the 2020s, and we talk to the entire creative team about how it came to be, what it takes to make it, and where it's going next. IS THERE MORE? YOU BET THERE IS! After our previous issue, the entire comic book community simultaneously stood up and profusely applauded.* They couldn't believe how great a read it was, loved the insight into some of the industry's biggest titles, previews of upcoming books, and – HOLY MOLY THEY BROUGHT BACK JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY'S CHEW FOR ALL-NEW STORIES! *Some creators did declare war over their positions in the Pullbox Power Rankings, a battle still raging on. ALL THIS AND MORE IN EACH AND EVERY ISSUE OF COMICS! THE MAGAZINE – THE "LET'S ENTHUSIASTICALLY DISCUSS COMICS" REVOLUTION HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN! KEY SELLING POINTS BATTLE BEAST, BABY! YET ANOTHER NEW CHEW STORY BY ROB GUILLORY AND JOHN LAYMAN! An Actual Price Guide (not what you were expecting, hm?) Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! Features On What You Should Read! Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! Actual Comics You Can Read! Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! Possibly Art Instruction and Classifieds! Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks! $2.99 3/9/2026

FROM PARTS UNKNOWN #1 (OF 5)

(W) Adriano Ariganello (A/CA) Daniel Caval, JP Jordan

Brothers Bruno and Pietro are a pro-wrestling tag team drawn to a remote where something is amiss. The locals don't take kindly to wrestlers, yet their stadium is packed with spectators from near and far to see muscle-bound heels and babyfaces toss one another around the squared-circle. There's more than just glory on the line– –it's a fight for their lives! $4.99 4/29/2026

HOMESTEAD TP (MR)

(W) Dirk Manning (A/CA) Les Lindon Garner, Colin Johnson

North Dakota, 1868: a retired soldier prepares his new family for a fresh start on land issued to him as part of the Homestead Act, unaware it overlaps with territory occupied by the Lakota Nation, including a proud warrior and a zeaous medicine man willling to go to supernatural extremes in order to protect their people's way of life. What happens next is not a story of "good guys" versus "bad guys," but rather a story of two families each trying to defend their loved ones, their way of life, and their homestead. Written by Dirk Manning, illustrated by Les Lindon Garner, colored by Colin Johnson, lettered by Dave Lentz, and edited by Drena Jo with a cover by Les Lindon Garner. $19.99 4/15/2026

RIOT FORCE TOOLS OF THE RICH TP

(W/A/CA) Austin McKinley

From the creator of The New 8-Bit Heroes and Hell Bank Notes comes RIOT FORCE: Tools of the Rich, a standalone sci-fi action graphic novel delivering hyper-violent dystopian storytelling with a bold retro arcade aesthetic. Set in a collapsing future ruled by militarized corporate power, RIOT FORCE blends grindhouse brutality with high-impact visuals designed to sell from the shelf. Funded by hundreds of Kickstarter backers, the book arrives at retail with built-in demand and a proven indie audience. Perfect for fans of Judge Dredd, 2000 AD, and cult sci-fi comics. Fully illustrated and lettered by Austin McKinley. $39.99 4/8/2026

BUG BITES TP

(W/A/CA) Corinne Roberts

Children have been going missing in a quiet, idyllic town. No one had an explanation, until Jolene found her grandmother's cookbook and the desire to find her new friend Peter, before it's too late! From the wonderfully weird mind of Corinne Roberts comes BUG BITES, a collected mini-series about the bug-eat-kid world existing beneath our feet!

$9.99 4/22/2026

FUTURE IS ****** #12 CVR A WHILCE PORTACIO & ALEX SINCLAIR (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Mario D'Alessandro (CA) Whilce Portacio, Alex Sinclair

THE BLACK MOUNTAIN VS. LULZ WAR REACHES ITS ASTONISHING CONCLUSION! Lulz tore apart Black Mountain. Now they aim to return the favor. TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR ONLY $4.04! TELL YOUR FRIENDS! KEY SELLING POINTS • The SIXTY-ISSUE series concludes its SECOND ARC! Much more on the way! • Cover by… is that Image Comics Co-Founder, Uncanny X-Men Artist, and Gambit co-creator Whilce Portacio drawing a cover colored by the legendary Alex Sinclair? Oh, you bet it is! • New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) writes a fiery conclusion! • Interior Artist Mario D'Allesandro continues to show the comics industry what he's made out of! • Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER B by Mario D'Allesandro, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Whilce Portacio Covers! $4.04 4/8/2026

