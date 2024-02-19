Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Battle Quest Comics, comicspro

Battle Quest Announces Double-Sized Return To ComicsPRO Next Week

Battle Quest Comics are one of the many comic book publishers who will be attending ComcisPRO, and making a few announcements along the way.

The ComicsPRO Annual Meeting in Pittsburgh is running this week, from the 22nd to the 24th of February. Battle Quest Comics are one of the many comic book publishers who will be attending, and making a few announcements along the way. One of which will be publishing a double-sized issue of their Epic comic. Epic #1 will feature two stories from both No'madd and Steel Siege, a 64 page comic for six bucks. With exclusive copies available for retailers at the event.

"We wanted to launch our yearly Epic with two of our flagship titles, and we couldn't be more excited about this format" says Battle Quest publisher Andrew Kafoury. "$5.99 for a 64-page perfect-bound flipbook takes me right back to the comic I grew up with, and it was an absolute blast creating this release. It's packed with extras and announcements as well. The entire team hopes everyone is as excited as we are!"

First, No'madd must fight for his life against an advanced alien monstrosity. Second, in a tale from the Steel Siege universe, a ruthless assassin threatens Dove's volatile diplomatic mission. This will lead readers directly into the special Steel Siege Free Comic Book Day one-shot, Steel Siege: Search and Rescue, co-written by Battle Quest publisher Andrew Kafoury and Justin Zimmerman, with art by Sid Ven Blu, Sean Hill and Jeremy Colwell.

But their Free Comic Book Day comic won't be part of the official offering where retailers pay around 20 to 25 cents a comic plus shipping. Instead Battle Quest will be shipping copies completely free to retailers who ask. One of the reasons they will be attending ComicsPRO this week. Retailers can also email Battle Quest Comics at andrew@bqcomics.com with details and a bundle will arrive in plenty of time for Free Comic Book Day on the 4th of May.

"As for our Free Comics Book Day release, we're building on a program we established a couple years back, shipping original content to partner stores on our own time and dime" adds Justin Zimmerman. "And this year I couldn't be more excited about our offering. An original 24-page story with some of the best creators in the business. I've said it before and I'll say it again: retailers are our partners… and Battle Quest Comics doesn't take that for granted. And we never will." Stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Oyfu-zXk6b8

