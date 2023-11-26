Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Beast Boy, Beast World, Titans

Beast World Gossip: Part One – Beast Boy No More? (Spoilers)

The new DC Comcis Titans crossover event Beast World kicks off this week. But what is going down with Beast Boy, Batman and Amanda Waller?

Article Summary Beast Boy transforms into a Starro, battling the malicious Necrostar to save Earth.

Amanda Waller and Lex Luthor forge an alliance to counter Beast Boy's newfound power.

Doctor Hate with cosmic powers hinted to clash with Beast Boy's spore-inflicted chaos.

The Necrostar crisis leads to human-animal hybrid transformations, spiraling DC's Titans.

DC Comics promoted the upcoming Titans event Beast World, thus:

"As conqueror like Starro, but one that is far more frightening. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire—all are powerless to stop The Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. And the only Super Hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?! With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? Or is he doomed to become the greatest threat to the DC Universe? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? And can humanity survive all-powerful Super Heroes and Super-Villains transformed into ferocious beasts?"

"As the Titans rally together in the pages of Titans: Beast World to prepare to fight the intergalactic beast, The Necrostar, Starfire discovers how it was first defeated by the Tamaraneans of the past: it was beaten by Starro. Luckily, the Titans have a warrior that can take the shape and match the powers of a world-conqueror like Starro—Beast Boy!"

"So Starro Beast Boy becomes a world conqueror, and DC's Titans lose their shape-changing teammate in the process. Titans: Beast World will tell his story—and the story of the Titans fighting to bring him back from the abyss—beginning in November 2023."

"And what does all of this have to do with Amanda Waller? The threat Beast Boy poses will further Amanda Waller's crusade against metahumans and her anti-alien alliance…by any means necessary. As Waller looks for ways to take Starro Beast Boy down, she will form a cautious understanding with none other than Lex Luthor—as an expert in dealing with alien threats."

He may not be able to say, but the original PR from DC Comics showed that Doctor Hate, Amanda Waller's pet cosmic warrior, fuelled with the Helmet of Hate and the Nightmare Stone from Knight Terrors, is part of what's going down. Will he get involved with Beast Boy's fate?

Yes, yes he will. Courtesy of DC Comics PR, IGN interviewed writer Tom Taylor who tied all this into recent DC Comics continuity, saying,

"Brother Eternity somehow unleashes something called the Necrostar, which is another star conqueror. It breaks out of the moon of Titan and is literally going to destroy the world, and no one can stop it – not Superman, not Martian Manhunter, not Batman, not Wonder Woman. The only person on the planet who can save the world is Beast Boy – is Garfield Logan – by changing his brain, transforming into something with the largest brain matter on the planet. And so he can comprehend the next step of what he's going to do with Raven in his mind, helping him, and he becomes a Starro. He becomes Garro to save the planet. And I can't really tell you what happens yet, but something happens and in this moment, his mind is lost and he just becomes The Conqueror. All of his spores infect the world, and everyone turns into human-animal hybrids, beast people, and terrorize the planet."

Titans #6 showed us Beast Boy stretched to his limits. Taking on forms that had multiple bodies, like a swarm of bees, his mind stretched across them, but also losing part of himself whenever one of his forms died.

We had the Church of Blood cult declared as alien in origin, with Brother Eternity as a Starro-like possessed Tamaranean, and a deal done with Amanda Waller.

Well, as we can see, Brother Eternity is speaking Tamaranean on a worldwide-streamed feed, from the moon of Titan, which means that Starfire is going to realise pretty quickly what this means.

Its a Tamaranean prison for a Starro-like beast, The Necrostar, only defeated after going up against Starro. S= Titans being superheroes can get to Titan a lot quicker. Titans on Titan, yes, this is a thing that is happening. But then they come back…

Batman is meant to have the best plans. But what if Beast Boy plans better? So when the beast is out heading to Earth, it is up to Beast Boy to something that anyone who saw the lenticular cover knew: give himself the brain of a whale so that he can then turn himself into Garro, a continent-sized star beast, as well as all his hundreds of thousands little Garro starfish beasts to go and save humanity from the Necrostar mini-me starfishes.

The battle will cost Beast Boy dear. Because it's time for Amanda Waller's mystery warrior, Doctor Hate, to join the fray… and with all those Garro starfishes out there… with a similar, but different desire to find hosts, all embued with the shape-shifting powers of Beast Boy…

… that is how the world starts to turn into beasts. More, much more, tomorrow.

