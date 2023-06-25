Posted in: Comics | Tagged: beautiful soldiers, Cissy, Crashland, Fung Gi, Mom Breaks The Internet, scout comics, September 2023, Solicits

Beautiful Soldiers, Cissy & Crashland in Scout September 2023 Solicits

Beautiful Soldiers, Cissy, Crashland, Fung Gi & Mom Breaks The Internet launch in Scout Comics' September 2023 Solicits.

Scout Comics launches five new series in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations, starting with Beautiful Soldiers #1 on the cover of the Lunar Distributors catalogue by Lashawn Colvin and Iwan Nazif, Cissy #1 by Charles Chester and Alonso Molina Gonzales, Crashland #1 by H.S. Tak and Amancay Nahuelpan, Fung Gi #1 by JM Ringuet and Mom Breaks The Internet #1 by Jay Sandlin and Patrick Mulholland.

BEAUTIFUL SOLDIERS #1 CVR A IWAN NAZIF

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231944

JUL231945 – BEAUTIFUL SOLDIERS #1 CVR B IWAN NAZIF – 5.99

JUL231946 – BEAUTIFUL SOLDIERS #1 CVR C 25 COPY FREE INCV NAZIF

(W) Lashawn Colvin (A / CA) Iwan Nazif

The Beautiful Soldiers are the descendants of an alien race, capable of great power over their own element: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water. Terra, Cassie, Kasumi, and Pau Wau learn that they must find the legendary Fifth Element before other Elementals who wish to use its power to destroy the Earth.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 5.99

CISSY #1 CVR A HUGO PETRUS

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231947

JUL231948 – CISSY #1 CVR B VICTOR SANTOS – 5.99

JUL231949 – CISSY #1 CVR C 25 COPY FREE INCV GONZALES

(W) Charles Chester (A) Alonso Hernan Molina Gonzales (CA) Hugo Petrus

Gabriel is frantically woken from sleep… by his younger sister Maddy's Teddy Bear Cissy! Maddy has been kidnapped on Cissy's watch! He'll stop at nothing to get her back. He needs Gabriel to open the door to the mythical realm of the Dark Lands. Together they will traverse the horrors of the Dark Lands in pursuit of her captor, an evil called The Crying Man.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 5.99

CRASHLAND #1 CVR A HUGO PETRUS

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231951

JUL231952 – CRASHLAND #1 CVR B AMANCAY NAHUELPAN – 4.99

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Hugo Petrus

NONSTOP: This historical adventure-drama is set in the backdrop of WWII, when a young handmaid at a local brothel encounters a wounded Royal Air Force fighter pilot and determines to help him journey the ancient and dangerous Silk Road back to British-controlled India. She hopes the daring rescue will secure her a better future from the British Raj.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FUNG GI #1 CVR A JM RINGUET

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231956

JUL231957 – FUNG GI #1 CVR B JM RINGUET – 4.99

(W) JM Ringuet (A / CA) JM Ringuet

In a fantasy world inhabited by humanoid mushrooms who have built a society close to Feudal Japan and Ancient China, follow the adventure of a band of Outcasts who journey across an epic landscape in an heroic quest for forgiveness, revenge and honor.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #1 CVR A LIANA KANGAS

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231964

JUL231965 – MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #1 CVR B MULHOLLAND & AUGUSTO – 4.99

(W) Jay Sandlin (A) Patrick Mulholland (CA) Liana Kangas

Barbie Reed gets laid off from her computer programming job the same day her fifteen-year-old daughter Penny is arrested at a peaceful protest. When Barbie picks her up from jail, she has no idea what happened to Penny at the demonstration. Fed up with playing by the rules, Barbie rallies tech-savvy moms with a radical plan to force the world to change.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

COUNT DANTE #4 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231950

(W) J C Barbour (A / CA) Wes Watson

Too brutal for Hollywood, Dante now turns his attention to the bloodsport tournament that will make him a legend. But the Count will soon discover that not all wars are fought on one front. And some wounds hurt more than others…

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DEATH DROP ASSASSIN #2 (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231953

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Alex Moore

Chasing down her missing drag sister, Lunaira Sun, Death Drop's investigation leads to unexpected places and terrifying confrontations. An enigmatic drag queen from Mother Henny's past resurfaces.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUST #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231954

(W) Brett Register (A / CA) Gaston Gomez

Keeli discovers the dangerous plan the Dust Pirates have entangled her in. Prince Alldon and his soldiers have surfaced and begun smashing their way through the Dust in search of the girl. Meanwhile, underground, Bram and the Resistance are preparing to launch a counteroffensive, but time is running out. Will they be able to slow down the Prince before it's too late?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

E JUNKY TP

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231955

(W) Nicholas Tana (A) Kyle Faehnrich (CA) Darick Robertson

In the year 2055, technology has transformed the human experience, using Nerve Reading Devices (N.R.D.s) to share dreams and Emo-Regs to filter and regulate emotions, leading pain and suffering to become commodities in a world that has made them virtually illegal. But a growing group of addicts, called eJunkies, continue to seek every kind of human experience by using drugs containing other people's memories, including painful ones, in the form of an alternative drug (ALT) known as Torch. When Hector Holmes, a disgraced investigator and eJunky, nearly overdoses on Torch, his previous partner from the Alternative Reality Investigation Squad (A.R.I.S.) requests his help to stop The Guardians of Pain-a terrorist group distributing Torch to "wake" people to a painful and buried past in an effort to start a revolution. As Hector's mind unravels, he must confront a forgotten and painful past to stop a horrific future.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 29.99

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231959

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Lumazark

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a provocative boss… what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to. Are these red flags worth the risk of missing out on a wild summer romance?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNCTION JONES #6

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231961

(W) TC Pescatore (A / CA) Luciano Cruzado

The dust is settling. Junction Authority has been notified. The bodies have been counted, collected and swept under the rotted fiber-optic rug that is Junction Town. Back in the wretched slums of the Skids where nobody survives or rests, and everyone is put to work, the lucky walk with their heads down and answer the ringing factory bells.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KEEPERS OF THE COSMOS #3

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231962

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A / CA) Agung Prabowo

This is it, faithful readers! Unicrom Prime is burning, and the Keepers of the Cosmos are being picked off one by one. Teboor Snutt tries to snuff out the flames with his iron fist in this epic conclusion to the first story featuring the cosmos' biggest stars.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIRACLE KINGDOM #5

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231963

(W) Michael David McCarthy (A / CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

In this concluding chapter with a wraparound cover, Winston's dogged quest to solve the mystery behind Lester's miracles reaches its pivotal moment of truth. However, the final showdown takes an astonishing turn, testing Winston's faith in the heavenly system itself. Hidden portals, demonic agents from the Under Realm, celestial intrigue and more twists than a pretzel factory! Oh my.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OMEGA GANG #3

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231966

(W) Matteo Rivosecchi (A / CA) Niccolo Lelapi

Ama drags Luna and the gang to a party in an attempt to shake Luna out of her depression. However, Luna tries to combat the bad thoughts with alcohol and more… not a good scene. Meanwhile, Adham gets drawn into a fight with a Nazi kid he encountered at his soccer match!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OSWALD & STAR CHASER #6 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231967

(W) Tommy Kulik, Tyler Villano Maron (A / CA) Tom Hoskisson

The worst person in the galaxy strikes! As Oswald and Star-Chaser fly through the cloud ocean, the four-armed monster makes his move. It'll take all of Star-Chaser's cunning and all of Oswald's bravery if they want to escape the clutches of Hel Lo! Join our heroes and dive into the first story arc's climactic finish!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PRESSWORKS 1 OF 1 PRINTER PLATES MYSTERY PACK

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231968

(A) VARIOUS

This beautiful piece of metal is from the actual printing plates used in the production of your favorite Scout comics and trade paperbacks. Each of these unique items are one-of-a-kind treasures commemorating a moment in comic book history. When the printer prints a single comic or TPB using the CMYK process, it is printed in 8 page increments using four different plates. Black, Cyan (Blue), Magenta, and Yellow. This PRESSWORK 1 of 1 printer plate collectible is sealed envelope containing of a single page plate (5' by 9') inside with a special COA sticker that has the name of the comic, the print run, the color, and AND the date printed! It also includes QR code with a downloadable PDF of that particular comic or trade paperback!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 29.99

PULP BYTES TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231969

(W) Pat Higgins (A / CA) Pat Higgins

Pulp Bytes Volume One contains nine twisted tales of technological terror. Among the stories in the horror/sci-fi anthology are: "Easy RIDR," a rough ride revealing the potential pitfalls of not paying attention while using a ride-share app; "Training Day," an adventure in apathy, empathy, and a police officer that murders an unarmed man; and "Terms and Conditions," a story of a couple whose nightmares come true when they ignore the fine print. This collection of short stories is full of twists, turns, and creepiness.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

QUICKSAND #3

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231970

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Debora Lancianese (CA) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

Immediately following the second wave of attacks from the underground monsters, Stephanie receives an order to begin preparing for another mission below the surface of the Earth. Before she starts assembling her team, she questions one of the original crew members of Canary One who was returned by the creatures. What he recounts of his time in the subterranean land is nothing short of warning to never go back down there!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RANGER STRANGER TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231971

(W) Matt Battaglia, Tyler Jensen (A / CA) Tyler Jensen

Ranger Stranger is about a deranged forest ranger left in charge of the fictional wilderness Hackaneck National Park, a vast Bob Rossian landscape of breathtaking meadows, lakes, and vistas for the adventurous camper to enjoy. Unfortunately, everything-the flowers, the deer, even the park official-wants to murder you. Sound scary? Oh, it is. Especially with Ranger Garland Woodburn on the trail. Don't let the classic Hollywood leading man smile fool you, Woodburn's passion for nature and proclivity for horror-homicide struggle to maintain balance in his addled mind. But not all is lost. Each episode pulls from a myriad of real outdoor topics such as hiking, fishing, or toad licking. The novel is designed like a stylish 1950s field guide written by a guide with questionable knowledge of the field.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 24.99

RED X-MAS TP REMASTERED ED

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231972

(W) Clay Adams, Alexandre O Philippe (A / CA) Fabio Ramacci

This new Christmas classic is back in print! When Mrs. Claus dies in a tragic toy accident, Santa vows to make all those little brats pay! But when his rampage kicks off at the home of FBI agent Ellie Tewksberry, he's messed with the wrong lady. Mama Bear will travel to the ends of the earth to save her son-even if it means teaming up with the Easter Bunny, the American Santa Society (A.S.S.), and her wannabe-elf ex-husband. This December, Santa must die!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ROAD TRIP TO HELL TP

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231973

(W) Nicole D'Andria (A / CA) Monika Maccagni

A dark comedy filled with action, adventure, and the worst the world had to offer, Road Trip to Hell follows Francis Rhoades, a young man with the ability to see horrible things in a person's future just by touching them. His life has been full of hardship, but things get even worse when the demon Baphomet informs him that his father is Satan and he's been destroyed. Now, Francis has been designated the new king of Hell. The catch? All the damned have escaped from Hell, and if one of them can kill Francis before he can reach the netherworld himself, they will become the new leader of Hell! With the help of his sister Star and his literal guardian angel Joan of Arc, Francis needs to survive his trip to hell… hopefully without losing his own soul in the process!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SAVING SANTA GN

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231974

(W) Aran Narayanan (A / CA) Jessica Warrick

Lucy Goodshoe, an idealistic young elf from the North Pole inner city, just landed her dream job: assistant to Santa Claus, the CEO, founder, and face of the multibillion-dollar, global toy manufacturing and distribution empire known as North Pole Industries. But while Santa has been distracted by fortune and fame, his bitter co-founder Rudy Rednose has pushed the company to ruthlessly focus on profit over everything else, firing hundreds of hardworking elves in favor of soulless robots. And this year, Rudy plans to replace Santa and his reindeer with a robot Santa and drones! But Lucy loves Christmas too much to let that happen, and now that she has access to the company's inner workings, maybe she can stop him! If she can remind Santa Claus of who he used to be before corporate interests sapped his Christmas spirit, then Lucy and Santa just might be able to take the company back and save Christmas-before it's too late!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SIDEQUEST #2

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231975

(W) Grant Stoye (A / CA) Alaire Racicot

It was supposed to be a simple gig: defend a small town's mythical artifact. But when the gang's main quest gets delayed, the boogeyman of Tol Kestra, Barca, sends them ona side quest that could change all that they know about D'arik's life! Ogres and hammers and scares, oh my! Plus, wBACKUP: Will lil' Uhok ever get the bardic arts out of his mind?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TALES OF VULCANIA #4

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231977

(W) Marco Daeron Ventura (A / CA) Matteo Leoni

Sydna is abandoned by Julius. Complicating matters further, she is then captured and taken to the airship of the former Mostucaal president Jorge Mata-the one who ordered the release of the Z device. Can Sydna save herself, or will her overwhelming thirst for revenge ending in total destruction? This final episode is full of painful choices, but one way or the other, the end of the journey is coming for everyone.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #3 CVR A MOORE

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231978

JUL231979 – TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLOGORIA #3 CVR B 10 COPY MOORE INCV (Net

(W) Sam Moore (A / CA) Sam Moore

With the help of his new friend Nireena and armed with Jork's guidebook, Harry Blandford takes his first tentative steps out into the world of Flogoria. But as Harry begins his journey, Redcoat soldiers, led by their relentless Chief, Klark Flepson, begin to close in. Can Harry somehow slip past these goons, or will his adventure end before he can even finish his first alien breakfast?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 5.99

VANITY REMASTERED ED #2 (OF 9)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231980

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Joe Borcado

The second chapter in the biopic of the legendary Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory depicts her troubled youth and teenage years-the period of uncontrolled passions, the first true love and the first true hatred, the first extramarital pregnancy, the first loss, the first friend and most importantly the first murder. Introduction by Mark Rein-Hagen, creator of Vampire: The Masquerade.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WE WICKED ONES #4

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231981

(W) LJ Duey (A) Paulo Mel

Somehow, using a black-tie gala to gather her former clients together and make them fear her enough to exert their political influence didn't go as planned for Celia. She's been taken captive, and it seems that her penchant for hiding in plain sight has finally come back to haunt her. To make things worse, there's a mysterious force out there working with Celia's clients to bring her down, and it seems like all may finally be lost!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CONCRETE JUNGLE TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231983

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Karl Mostert

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Concrete Jungle graphic novel (issues 1-4)! Set in a backdrop of urban decay, exotic aliens, robots, and genetic mutations, Concrete Jungle is a science-fiction police tale like no other. When a rogue telepath begins hijacking unsuspecting minds and bodies to commit vicious crimes, crooked Detective Annie Brunson is charged with cracking the case with her new straight-laced, telepathic partner Faith Jones.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 6.99

FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231984

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Clark Bint

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Frank At Home On The Farm graphic novel (issues 1-4)! Tormented by nightmares of the front line, Frank at Home on the Farm tells the story of a man returning from war to find something even more frightening: his family is mysteriously missing from their farm. Disturbed by the mysterious voices that plague him and by the townsfolk's lack of knowledge or interest in his family's whereabouts, Frank becomes more and more isolated on the farm as he tries to uncover where his parents have vanished to… all under the watchful eye of the farm's animals. This body-horror mystery series will claw and tear at Frank's mind, body, and soul.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 6.99

REDSHIFT TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231985

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Redshift graphic novel (issues 1-6)! While humanity grapples to survive on Mars, the Ministry of Exploration pins mankind's last hope of resurgence on an astronaut who's scared of space. In this space odyssey brew of Total Recall and Interstellar, Hellener and his team of explorers hunt for a new home while civil war threatens to obliterate the last bastion of human life.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 6.99

SH*TSHOW TP COMIC TAG CARD (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231986

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A) Samir Simao

Making digital comics collectible! Now indvidually numbered plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Shitshow graphic novel (issues 1-3)! Earth was protected by Legend and his band of heroes until the three-headed demon Balam was summoned to the planet. In the ensuing fight, the powers were ripped away from any enabled beings on the planet-heroes and villains alike. Battered, broken, and losing his entire Legion in the process, Legend was able to cobble together whatever remaining powered beings he could find, but by that time, Balam was long gone. Legend has taken Balam's destruction worse than anyone and has since become an alcoholic. Then one day, Balam returns. Will Legend be able to stay sober long enough to use his powers and end this threat once and for all or will he give up only to doom humanity forever?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 6.99

SOLAR FLARE TP VOL 02 PORT CHARLOTTE REMASTERED ED

SCOUT COMICS

JUL231976

(W) James Haick (A) Branko Jovanovic

With no electricity and society unraveling quickly, Jake and his friends begin their long trip up the state of Florida. After their run in with militia group known as the New Americans their trip is not just about reuniting Jake with his daughter anymore. The stakes have risen and making it safely to the secret compound in Tennessee has become priority number one. As they head north, they stop in the city of Port Charlotte where they encounter both friends and foes.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MORTIMER LAZY BIRD TP

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUL231987

(W) Brenden Deneen (A) Marco Antonio Cortez

Mortimer is a young bird… who can't fly. His wings just aren't big enough, not yet, but that doesn't stop his well-intentioned parents from making him jump off the tree branch, again and again and again. It's terrifying and painful for Mortimer-but he keeps trying. Then, one night, he overhears his parents talking, and discovers that they suspect he's a lazy bird! Mortified, Mortimer decides to run away from the nest. He won't return until he has learned how to fly. Mortimer's journey takes him to a place he has never seen or heard of before: The City! There, he discovers strange metal creatures (cards) and strange gangly creatures (humans)-and meets the most talkative worm who has ever lived -Lucius! Mortimer also happens to be a vegetarian, so the two strike up an almost immediate friendship. It's not soon before Lucius hatches a plan that will allow Mortimer to visit Wormland-a plan that involves a human sock and the invention of the largest worm who has ever existed!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WANNABES TP

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUL231988

(W) Mitchell Martinez (A) Samir Simao

Jordan and Walt love comics, especially those that follow the adventures of their favorite real-life superheroes! Jordan idolizes the high ideals and selflessness of the more noble heroes, but Walt prefers the street-level vigilantes who punish the bad guys with crippling force. When the fifteen-year-olds decide to don ski masks and patrol their neighborhood to become heroes themselves, they are easily beaten by a mugger and narrowly escape becoming stabbing victims themselves. Undeterred, they try again, but this time there are guns, and this time there are radioactive canisters, and this time… well, read the trade of Wannabes to find out!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CATRINAS CARAVAN #3

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

JUL231989

(W) V Castro (A / CA) JM Cuellar Chema

Catrina and her carnival reach the Pacific Coast, where she tells the tale of a beautiful but deadly creature who preys on a group of unsuspecting and disrespectful tourists in Canc n. As Catrina reveals the ancient nature of this human-eating being, her caravan has to hurry away, as their nemesis has tracked them down at last.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

