Powerpuff Girls & Cheetara Launch in Dynamite July 2024 Solicits

Dynamite's July 2024 solicits see the launch of Powerpuff Girls #1 and Thundercats: Cheetara #1, as well as Red Sonja Adventures Omnibus.

Dynamite Entertainment's July 2024 solicits and solicitations see the launch of Powerpuff Girls #1 and Thundercats: Cheetara #1, as well as the Red Sonja Adventures Omnibus.

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 $4.99

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Artist: Paulina Ganucheau

SUGAR! SPICE! AND EVERYTHING NICE! These are the ingredients you need to make the perfect little girl! But one day in the lab, Professor Utonium accidentally added a little something extra to the recipe: CHEMICAL X!

And lo, the POWERPUFF GIRLS were born!

Since that fateful day, BLOSSOM, BUBBLES, and BUTTERCUP have dedicated their lives to fighting evil in every form — tirelessly defending their idyllic city from petty criminals, destructive monsters, and diabolical super-villains alike.

Now, this titanic trio returns for more feats of ultra-powered do-goodery, courtesy of the A-list team of writer KELLY THOMPSON (Birds of Prey, Scarlett, Black Widow) and artist PAULINA GANUCHEAU (Wonder Woman, She-Ra), whose bold and adorable (boldorable?) new take on the Heroes of Townsville arrives this July — enhanced by covers from GANUCHEAU, LEONARDO ROMERO, KAREN S. DARBOE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #1 $4.99

Writer: Soo Lee

Artist: Domenico Carbone

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

Cheetara of the ThunderCats is renowned as a fierce warrior, famous for her lightning-fast speed. But before her arrival on Third Earth… before the destruction of Thundera… she was a young woman wrapped in a stifling life of Thunderian nobility — a young woman with secrets.

Now, for the first time, those secrets will be revealed, as superstar creator SOO LEE (Disney Villains: Maleficent, Carmilla: The First Vampire) presents CHEETARA in her own solo series!

Lee and acclaimed artist DOMENICO CARBONE bring a lost world to life in ThunderCats: Cheetara, as the future warrior seeks to find her place in an unsure universe — and to understand why she's seeing alarming visions of the ancient past, and the near future…

All-star artists SOZOMAIKA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, REBECA PUEBLA, and EDWIN GALMON also join Lee in providing spectacular covers for this inaugural issue!

VAMPIRELLA: DARK REFLECTIONS #2 $4.99

Writer: Tom Sniegoski and Jeannine Acheson

Artist: Daniel Maine

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

This mind-bending new tale of the Vampiverse ratchets up the action in its explosive second issue!

In the twisted dimension that Vampirella's daughter Lilith has been sent to by the Reality Corporation, demon insects following a mysterious leader known as Queen Tenebris have infected the world. Lilith thought she might still have the upper hand, until she came face to face with an opponent she didn't expect — a Vampirella fighting of behalf of chaos!

What terrible events could have brought a Vampirella so low? What tragedy befell this once-valiant warrior of order? And more important, what can Lilith do to reverse the process — assuming she survives?

Acclaimed authors TOM SNIEGOSKI and JEANNINE ACHESON (Vampiverse, Pantha) join artist DANIEL MAINE (Vampiverse, Chastity) address all these questions and more in Vampirella: Dark Reflections #2 — featuring appropriately infernal cover art from SHANNON MAER, LUCIO PARRILLO, JOESEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, JAY ANACLETO, and cosplay by JOANIE BROSAS!

SPACE GHOST #3 $4.99

Writer: David Pepose

Artist: Jonathan Lau

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

"You're not the only ones who lost their family to these monsters." So says Space Ghost to the Widow, a powerful potential ally for the Ghost crew in their campaign against the evil Robo-Corp.

Although the Widow's motivations remain shrouded in mystery, Space Ghost, Jan, and Jace decide to roll the dice and bring her in on their mission to take down Robo-Corp once and for all. But which side will this shadowy figure ultimately decide to help — and which will she try to destroy?

The electrifying answer awaits in issue #3 of Space Ghost — crafted by award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and acclaimed artist JONATHAN LAU(Vampirella Strikes), and featuring iconic covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE& JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and MICHAEL CHO!

HERCULES #4 $4.99

Writer: Elliott Kalan

Artist: George Kambadais

On Sale Date: 7/17/2024

With three gods now missing, the atmosphere of Mount Olympus is turning grim. Down in the mortal realm, however, humanity can get along without the gods of love, war, and the forge — for a little while, at least. But all that is about to change when Apollo suddenly vanishes from his golden chariot in the sky — leaving a blazing midday sun that refuses to set!

Now it's up to Hercules and Pegasus to get the sun moving again before Earth is burned to a crisp. This dramatic escalation stokes Herc's and Meg's suspicions that Hades is behind these divine disappearances — but the situation in the underworld may be more dire than even they suspect!

Emmy Award-winning writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and Gargoyles artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS turn up the heat under the world's favorite demigod with Hercules #4 — seasoned with covers from KAMBADAIS, MATTEO LOLLI,FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and ALESSANDRO RANALDI!

RED SONJA: EMPIRE OF THE DAMNED #4 $4.99

Writer: Steve Niles

Artist: Alessandro Amoruso

On Sale Date: 7/10/2024

As the She-Devil and her party close in on the dead city and its fabled treasure, disaster strikes when Luna goes missing. Lukas and Sonja don't trust Grimore — the old man who joined them on the road — as far as they can throw him, and his explanation for Luna's disappearance rings hollow. But in the absence of any hard evidence of malice, they decide to let him keep his head — a decision they may live (briefly) to regret!

The acclaimed creative team of writer STEVE NILES and artist ALESSANDRO AMORUSO set the stage for a bloody Hyborian showdown with Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned #4, featuring spellbinding covers from JOSHUA MIDDLETON, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CELINA, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

THUNDERCATS #6 $4.99

Writer: Declan Shalvey

Artist: Drew Moss

On Sale Date: 7/17/2024

The unstoppable tag team of writer DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS return for a brand-new story arc with ThunderCats #6, and they kick things off with a bang as Panthro powers up the THUNDERTANK for its first appearance in the hit new series!

This issue also continues the title's unbroken run of captivating covers, with contributions coming in from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO — plus an incentive original from special guest artist RAHZZAH!

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #10 $4.99

Writer: Tony Fleecs

Artist: Pop Mhan

On Sale Date: 7/24/2024

In this issue: Sheila confronts the ultimate in familial horror as Ash and the Necronomicon Baby return to medieval times, taking the battle against the Deadites to the past (again!) as Evil Ash follows hot on their heels!

Emerging from the shock ending of Army of Darkness: The Director's Cut like Athena from the brow of Zeus, Army of Darkness Forever #10 careens towards its final showdown — all feverishly imagined by writer TONY FLEECS and artist POP MHAN and emblazoned with one-of-a-kind covers from FLEECS, BJORN BARENDS, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and CHRIS BURNHAM!

RED SONJA #12 $4.99

Writer: Torunn Grønbekk

Artist: Walter Geovani

On Sale Date: 7/31/2024

In this issue: With Ymir leading the gods in battle, humanity has no choice but to turn to Kulan Gath for aid. But his promised salvation comes at a price — one that Red Sonja has no intention of paying. Can the She-Devil with a Sword find a way to end the celestial war and prevent the sorcerer from becoming King of Kings? Or will the realm succumb to the overweening ambition of a would-be god? ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

THE ADVENTURES OF RED SONJA OMNIBUS TRADE PAPERBACK $59.99

Writers: Roy Thomas and many more

Artists: Frank Thorne and many more

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

This comprehensive collection reprints the classic Red Sonja tales from Marvel Feature #1-7, Red Sonja issues #1-15, and the She-Devil's appearances from the original Marvel Comics series The Savage Sword of Conan in a single impressive volume. Presented with fully remastered color pages, this timeless tome also features a beautiful cover by legendary Red Sonja artist FRANK THORNE.

PATHFINDER: WAKE THE DEAD HARDCOVER $29.99

Writer: Fred Van Lente

Artist: Eman Casallos

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

Lured by the tantalizing prospect of new lands of Golarion to explore, a rendezvous with a Geb defector in possession of priceless secrets from that undead nation brings a diverse group of adventurers to the Nexian metropolis of Ecanus. But when they find themselves cornered by the city's remorseless Deathsealers, can this new group of Iconics band together for survival — and escape a city full of hostile wizards alive?

Written by FRED VAN LENTE and illustrated by EMAN CASALLOS, this archival 8.5" x 11" hardcover collects the original five-issue series in its entirety, and features playable character stats for Seelah, the iconic paladin, as well as new character options for inhabitants of the magical military city of Ecanus — all officially sanctioned by the Pathfinder Society!

STARFINDER: ANGELS OF THE DRIFT HARDCOVER $29.99

Writer: James L. Sutter

Artist: Edu Menna

Cover: Biagio D'Alessandro

Page Count: 136

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

In the science-fantasy universe of the bestselling Starfinder roleplaying game, five down-on-their-luck mercenaries sign on to help a robotic avatar of the hyperspace dimension bring starship technology to a previously uncontacted planet. But with sinister forces bent on exploiting the new world, it'll take all the heroes' guns, wits, and magic to make it off their space station alive!

From Starfinder RPG co-creator JAMES L. SUTTER and artist EDU MENNA comes a brand-new, out-of-this-world adventure! This handsome 8.5" x 11" hardcover collection of the acclaimed five-issue series features playable character stats for Navasi, the iconic envoy, and new character options based on the contents of this exciting graphic novel —including a new playable species—all officially sanctioned by the Starfinder Society!

THUNDERCATS VOL. 1: OMENS DIRECT MARKET SPECIAL EDITION TRADE PAPERBACK $19.99

Writer: Declan Shalvey

Artist: Drew Moss

Page Count: 136

On Sale Date: 7/17/2024

With a new story arc launching with issue #6, the smash hit series from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss continues to win more and more readers — and to add to that momentum, Dynamite is offering Direct Market retailer everywhere their own exclusive trade paperback edition of the first ThunderCats collection this July!

Reprinting issues #1-5 of the hit series, the Direct Market Special Edition of ThunderCats Vol. 1: Omens will be limited to a single printing and will showcase a different cover from the regular trade paperback and hardcover editions that will be released later in the year.

Fans who might have missed the earlier issues can now catch up in a single comic shop visit, and thrill to the story of the last survivors of Thundera and their arrival on Third Earth, where they battle not only their mortal enemies, the Mu'Tants of Plun-Darr, but also the evil of Mumm-Ra, the devil-priest of Third Earth!

CATSBURG FLOWERS, PICKLE SHOWERS HARDCOVER $12.99

Writer: Darren Farrel

Artist: Gabriele Tafuni

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

To what lengths will the pickles go to cultivate a furry friendship? Will our cats pay them any attention at all? Which cats will totally freak out? (Hint: All of them!) Find out in this hilarious book for young readers, featuring three wacky stories that will keep you coming back for more!

Catsburg Flowers, Pickle Showers is an endearing tale, centered on friendship and inclusivity, that promotes the core message that it's silly to be afraid of something just because it's a little different than you — a message that resonates with all of us, since we've all been a Pickle ourselves at some point!

MR. ZIP'S SUPER STEAM ACTIVITY BOOK TRADE PAPERBACK $9.99

Writer: Carrie Rodell

Artist: Laura Catrinella

Page Count: 80

On Sale Date: 7/3/2024

Come along with Mr. ZIP as he explores Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math while having tons of fun! Inside this jam-packed 8.5" x 10.25" activity book are 80 pages of mazes to solve, differences to spot, geography games, map activities, codes to crack, cool experiments, and so much more!

Take the fun first steps into the world of STEAM for kids with Mr. ZIP — make this your top choice in 3- to 5-year-old activity books!

