Because U Demanded It – Star Wars Bounty Hunters 4-Lom & Zuckuss #1

Because U demanded it! Marvel's big Star Wars super-mega-crossover event continues in Star Wars Bounty Hunters 4-Lom & Zuckuss #1, bringing the fan-favorite characters 4-L– wait, are you sure? Okay then. Uh, 4-Lom and Zuckuss into the ray with this one-shot tie-in. Look, uh, you know, sometimes you have to stretch things a little bit. Was there a huge demand for a 4-Lom & Zuckuss one-shot? Probably not. Will people buy it anyway out of a compulsive need to collect every single tie-in to a super-mega-crossover event? You betchya! You know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute. Check out the preview below, true believers!

STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS 4-LOM ZUCKUSS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Kei Zama (CA) Mahmud Asrar

ZUCKUSS BATTLES 4-LOM! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

Together, lethal droid 4-LOM and Gand Findsman Zuckuss make an unparalleled bounty hunting team. Yet a brutal battle with Boba Fett has divided them. Lost and alone on the crime-infested streets of Nar Shaddaa, Zuckuss faces down an utterly transformed 4-LOM…but why is his old friend out for blood? The answer may lie in the past, from an early mission that helped forge their formidable partnership. Daniel José Older and Kei Zama's one-shot is the second of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

Rated T

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $4.99