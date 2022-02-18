Ben Percy's Devil's Highway Returns In AWA May 2022 Solicitations

AWA Upshot brings back Devil's Highway for a second volume from Ben Percy and Brent Schoonover. The first volume told the story of a woman with a dark family secret who embarks on a quest to hunt down the serial killer that brutally murdered her father – only to discover he is just one piece of a national network of evil that snakes across the country and hides in plain sight. In the second series, that network is still working away and leaving bodies across the US/Canadian border. Here's a look, as well as everything else in AWA's May 2022 solicits and solicitations.

DEVILS HIGHWAY VOL 2 #1 (OF 5) CVR A SCHOONOVER (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

MAR221430

MAR221431 – DEVILS HIGHWAY VOL 2 #1 (OF 5) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ben Percy (A / CA) Brent Schoonover

A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the case. Their mission: figure out how all of these corpses are connected. And when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now our heroes are on the run-hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community-framed for crimes they didn't commit.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JONESES #2

AWA STUDIOS

MAR221432

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) John Gallagher

Spinning out of the pages of The Resistance, The Joneses focuses on a suburban family with a big secret: In the global pandemic known as the "Great Death," mother, father, sister and brother were all transformed into something superhuman. While the world embraces fascism born of fear, the Joneses realize they face grave consequences if they are exposed as "Reborns." Do they keep a low profile and hide in plain sight…or use their powers for good and risk exposure?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HIT ME #3 (MR)

AWA STUDIOS

MAR221433

(W) Christa Faust (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

A high-octane crime thriller from Christa Faust (Bad Mother, Redemption) and Priscilla Petraites (Chariot). Lulu has a very unique profession: She gets paid by the bruise. When she is witness to the execution of one of her regular clients, she escapes into the night with a briefcase filled with diamonds and a pack of killers on her trail. Navigating the dark underbelly of decaying, early-90's Atlantic City, one step ahead of her pursuers, Lulu must call upon every one of her street-born instincts and underworld connections in what will be the longest – and possibly last – night of her life.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KNIGHTED TP

AWA STUDIOS

MAR221434

(W) Gregg Hurwitz (A / CA) Mark Texeira

In this action-packed adventure set in the universe of The Resistance, Gregg Hurwitz (Legends of the Dark Knight, Vengeance of Moon Knight) and Mark Texeira (Ghost Rider, Wolverine) introduce a masked vigilante for the 21st Century. Bob Ryder is a hapless bureaucrat whose bad luck streak comes to a crescendo when he accidentally kills the city's masked vigilante, The Knight. Oops. Now, Bob is forced to take on the mantle of the legendary hero before the city descends into chaos. Good thing he's got The Knight's former butler/assistant to show him the ropes.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 9.99

PRIMOS #4 (OF 4) CVR A JOHNSON

AWA STUDIOS

MAR221435

MAR221436 – PRIMOS #4 (OF 4) SPANISH ED – 3.99

(W) Al Madrigal (A) Carlo Barberi, Brian Reber (CA) Dave Johnson

The ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century are here! Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft that sent them hurtling into outer space. Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels. To prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world's protectors – three descendants of their own family who have been granted great power. Now, the fate of the universe lies in the hands of three cousins scattered throughout Central and North America who have never even met. In this climactic issue, the Primos attempt to rescue their respective siblings and save the world

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99