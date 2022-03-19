Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3 Preview: Sibling Rivalry

Spider-Man's de facto step-sister breaks out the tentacles to keep Spidey in line in this preview of Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3. Believe it or not, this isn't the latest weirdly incest-obsessed video on pornhub. It's the latest Marvel comic hitting stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #3

by J.M. Dematteis & David Baldeon, cover by Steve Skroce

ENSNARED BY DOCTOR OCTOPUS! Jealousy strikes as Carolyn Trainer takes her anger out on Spider-Man! But who's REALLY behind this cavalcade of villains? And is Ben ready to face that truth? Find out as J.M. DEMATTEIS and DAVID BALDEÓN bring the action – and heart! – you know and love in a Spidey story!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620176100311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620176100321 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 3 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620176100331 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 3 SHALVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.