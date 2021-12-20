Ben Reilly Vs Peter Parker In Spider-Man Beyond Before Relaunch

Bleeding Cool told you that the current run on Amazing Spider-Man would be coming to an end before May 2022, for a brand new Spider-relaunch. Now we get the news that it will actually come to an end in March with Spider Vs Spider from Marvel Comics.

Over the past few months, Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Cody Ziglar, Kelly Thompson, and Saladin Ahmed have delivered a Spider-Man saga for the ages in the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! And the biggest surprises of the BEYOND era are still yet to come. Stick around to catch more adventures of Ben Reilly as Spider-Man, discover new secrets behind the Beyond corporation, and meet terrifying additions to Spider-Man's legendary rogues gallery like Queen Goblin. Then witness Ben Reilly and Peter Parker go web to web with the future of Spider-Man up for grabs as the Beyond era come to an end in March!

On Sale 3/2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Find out what's behind Door Z in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91 by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sara Pichelli. Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door's resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z's might just destroy the whole city!

On Sale 3/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI

In Thompson and Pichelli's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92, discover what really happened to the Lizard. And what could he (or more accurately, it, after recent ASM events) possibly have to do with what has been battering Ben Reilly around?

On Sale 3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY

Written by SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON, & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Writers Saladin Ahmed, Zeb Wells, and Cody Ziglar team up with artist Luigi Zagaria for a special one-shot, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY, which will serve as an essential chapter for Monica Rambeau.

On Sale 3/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON & PATRICK GLEASON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

And finally, the finale of BEYOND arrives in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93. Writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason close out this hit run with an unforgettable showdown. And you may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for…

On Sale 3/30

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

And the BEYOND era's impact on Miles Morales is far from over. In Saladin Ahmed and Chris Allen's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36, Miles and Shift are lost in the multiverse, and thanks to the Assessor—it could be a one-way trip!