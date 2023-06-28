Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ben templesmith, Seance Room, September 2023, Solicits, source point press

Ben Templesmith's Seance Room in Source Point September 2023 Solicits

Ben Templesmith's Seance Room: Harry's Opus is being published from Source Point Press as part of their September 2023 solicitations.

THE SEANCE ROOM HARRY`S OPUS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL232018

(W) Ben Templesmith (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Harry Weiss, charming and sinister proprietor of the Séance Room, does his best to keep you present. This issue, masterfully drawn by Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night), challenges readers of comics one and all!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: 4.99

CTHUHLU DEATH MAY DIE #1 (OF 4) CVR A BUSCAGLIA & LANZA (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL232013

JUL232014 – CTHUHLU DEATH MAY DIE #1 (OF 4) CVR B CROSA & LANZA (MR) – 4.99

(W) Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti (A) Riccardo Crosa, Simone Paoloni, Paolo Francescutto (CA) Alfio Buscaglia, Giorgia Lanza

The whole of Miskatonic County lies under a cloak of horror. Leaden clouds darken the sun, and horrific creatures lurk in the countryside. The Last Hope Orphanage finds itself under seige, and the only possible salvation resides on the page of a book of spells, itself cursed and profane. An unlikely assembly of heroes will undertake insane odds in their quest for the book: Lysa, aided by a demon's head kept in a lantern; Jack, with his amazingly unstoppable truck; Rocco, haunted by a berserker madness from fighting in the trenches; Annabelle, the young voodoo queen of New Orleans with her dark powers. Time is running out. The way is shrouded. "They" are everywhere. In the deep, the nightmare waits dreaming. In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: 4.99

POCUS HOCUS #1 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL232017

(W) Allen Dunford, Will Radford (A / CA) Brian Balondo, Jasen Smith

A drunken, disorderly, and disenchanted magician scours the dark world of magic in search of his soul, which he signed over to a demon for magical powers years ago. A whimsical journey filled with dark humor!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MURDER BY MAIL #4 CVR A (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

JUL232015

JUL232016 – MURDER BY MAIL #4 CVR B (MR) – 4.99

(W) Joshua Werner (A / CA) Joshua Werner

In this 4th case of the immersive role-playing experience, Murder by Mail, the stakes are higher than ever before. our client is the infamous real estate mogul Joseph Blackburn, and he has come to you in a time of desperation. A serial killer has been abducting young women throughout Dyerville, their bodies found days later, and Blackburn's daughter is the next to have gone missing. Can you identify the killer and stop his reign of terror? Can you locate the whereabouts of Jamie Blackburn in time before she too is murdered? A profiling case turns into a manhunt in a race against time, and the only one with the wits to end this horror is you.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

