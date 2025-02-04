Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asterix, obelix

2025's Biggest Selling Comic Will Be Published On The 23rd Of October

2025's biggest selling comic will be published on 23rd of October... yes of course it's Asterix, with his 41st volume, a travel adventure.

Article Summary Asterix's 41st volume launches on October 23rd, 2025, taking readers on a new travel adventure.

The acclaimed artist Didier Conrad and writer Fabcaro return for another exciting Asterix journey.

This release highlights Asterix's global appeal, yet it remains a cult classic in America.

2025 also sees an Asterix Netflix series debut and Dogmatix's 60th birthday celebration.

Forget Absolute Batman. Forget Ultimate Spider-Man. Forget Batman: Hush 2, a new Amazing Spider-Man #1, Batman #1 and Superman #1. Also, forget Dog Man and One Piece. The granddaddy of them all, the biggest selling of individual volumes returns for the 25th of October. And it's the new Asterix volume, book 41, and this time Asterix and Obelix will once again be travelling the world, mocking the culture and history of whichever country they end up, as well as their own parochial attitudes towards it. And sinking a few pirates along the way. Previous travel volumes include Asterix and the Goths in 1963, Asterix and Cleopatra in 1965, Asterix in Britain in 1966, Asterix in Spain in 1969, Asterix in Switzerland in 1970, Asterix in Belgium in 1979, Asterix and the Great Crossing in 1975, Asterix and the Black Gold in 1981, and Asterix and the Magic Carpet in 1987. More recently, written by Jean-Yves Ferri, we had Asterix and the Picts in 2013, Asterix and the Chariot Race in 2017, and Asterix and the Griffin in 2021. And for 2024, Asterix and Obelix will travel somewhere they have never been before…

It will be written by Fabcaro again, following the last volume, the critically acclaimed The White Iris, and drawn by regular artist Didier Conrad, who took over from original co-creator of Asterix, Albert Uderzo. And we have the first released page… and it looks like they will be going somewhere very sunny indeed.

Here's the original sketch of that first panel. Originally Obelix did not have the menhir…

The year will also see an Asterix Netflix animated series launch starring Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, directed by Alain Chabat, new collector's editions, and the celebration of Dogmatix' 60th birthday. With the Asterix Collector Volumes, which collect each individual adventure of Asterix & Friends in oversized 9.5 x 12.5 hardcover edition with gold foil treatment. And Papercutz will release the latest Dogmatix and the Indomitables volume, The Romans Go The The Dogs for the 11th of March, for the first time in English in North America, and a third volume Ruffin' & Rollin' in Lutetia for the 11th of June, a series that sells 1,300,000 copies worldwide, including 400,000 in France, now gets to add American sales to that total.

Asterix is the most popular comic book in the world, with around five million copies for each issue. Though, like Robbie Williams, it never really cracked America. Papercutz has the current license and commissions a new American original translation for each volume, rather than the usual British English translation. Created in 1959 by Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny, the Asterix comic is set in the first century BC and tells the story of a Gaulish village which, thanks to a magic potion that enhances strength, resists the forces of Julius Caesar's Roman Republic Army in a nonhistorical telling of the time after the Gallic Wars. Many adventures take the titular hero Asterix and his friend Obelix around the world.

Fabrice Caro, known as Fabcaro's career began in 1996, and his comics have included Le Steak haché de Damoclès (2005), La Bredoute (2007), and On est pas là pour réussir (2012). His breakthrough came in 2015 with the book Zaï zaï zaï zaï, which won the Prix Landerneau BD "Coup de coeur," the Prix Ouest-France Quai des Bulles 2015, and numerous other awards. The volume was adapted into a film in 2020 by François Desagnat. In 2016, he wrote the script for the new adventures of Gai-Luron, illustrated by Pixel Vengeur (Fluide Glacial). In 2018, he released another acclaimed work mixing absurd humour and social satire: Moins Qu'hier (plus que demain). His novel Le Discours (2018) was adapted into a film by Laurent Tirard in 2020. In 2021, he published Guacamole Vaudou, a humorous photo novel featuring the comedian Eric Judor. Fort Alamo, his sixth novel, following works such as Figurec (2006), Broadway (2020), and Journal d'un scénario (2023), was just released in October 2024 (Gallimard).

Didier Conrad, like Asterix, was born in 1959. His first comic, Jason, was published in 1978. He then began creating header illustrations for Spirou magazine alongside writer Yann, with whom he later developed the legendary series Les Innommables. This was followed by numerous humorous, adventurous works, including Bob Marone (1980), L'Avatar (1984), Le Piège Malais, and Donito (1991–1996) with Wilbur. In 1996, Didier Conrad moved to Los Angeles to work on visual development and storyboarding for the animated feature film The Road to El Dorado (released in 2000), produced by DreamWorks SKG. He returned to comics two years later with the continuation of Les Innommables and resumed collaborating with Wilbur on Tigresse Blanche (2005–2010), the RAJ series (2007–2010), and Marsu Kids (2011–2012). He has been illustrating the adventures of the Gauls since Asterix and the Picts (2013).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!