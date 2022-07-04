Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #305 Preview: Triple Threat

Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #305 features three new stories instead of one. Preview all of them here. Check out the preview below.
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #305
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAY221193
(W) Dan Parent, Ian Flynn (A) Bill Galvan (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent
THREE BRAND NEW STORIES!!! You read that right, this jumbo comics digest is jam-packed with not two, but THREE brand new stories! First, in "Endless Summer," Betty & Veronica are excited that Brigitte is back in town, and she's getting ready to put on a summer concert at Riverdale Beach. The only trouble is, she develops a leg injury and can't perform. So she calls on her friend (and huge superstar!) Coco Perry to take her place!
Then, in "The Doctor is In Vogue," Betty and Veronica are engaging in their favorite pasttime on the beach-watching their new favorite online celebrity, Dr. Masters, livestream his international adventures on his travel vlog! Things get a lot more exciting when they learn that Dr. Masters newest excursion is in… Riverdale, USA!
Finally, in "The Case of the Purple Frog," when Hawaii is overrun by the villainous Bullfrog, international detective Jake Chang is on the case! With some surprise help from Betty and Veronica, the three must hop to the rescue to stop potential disaster!
In Shops: 7/6/2022
SRP: $8.99
Cover image for MAY221193 Betty And Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #305, by (W) Dan Parent, Ian Flynn (A) Bill Galvan (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent, in stores Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
