Bianca Xunise's Punk Rock Karaoke OGN Sells For 6 Figures At Auction

Punk Rock Karaoke, is a new YA graphic novel by cartoonist Bianca Xunise. And in an auction with bids from five publishing houses, it has been picked up by Aneeka Kalia at Viking for a six-figure sum for North American rights for the book and its sequel.

Punk Rock Karaoke, is a coming-of-age comic book, "Although going to college may be the most traditional path post-high school, for Ariel and her bandmates Michele and Gael that dream seems as impossible as becoming punk rock stars. But at least in becoming famous, they'll finally be able to escape a cycle of poverty that plagues them all."

Bianca tweeted out "So it's official! It's been pretty difficult sitting on this secret, but the rumors are true ! I'M WRITING A BOOK! It's been my lifelong dream to make a story about black and brown weird kids. Think "John Hughes" vibes but on the south side. My biggest joys is that there will be black and brown queer representation in gender & sexuality but these will simply remain facts and not the plot of the story. The plot will be punk rock. None of the diversity in the book will serve as a source of shame, they will simply exist."

Punk Rock Karaoke will be published by Viking in the summer of 2023 and Bianca Xunise's agent Linda Camacho at Gallt and Zacker Literary Agency brokered the deal. Viking Press is an American publishing company now owned by Penguin Random House, founded in New York City on March 1, 1925, by Harold K. Guinzburg and George S. Oppenheim and then acquired by the Penguin Group in 1975. The Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency established in 2000 by Nancy Gallt, and later joined by Marietta B. Zacker, focuses on developing and finding the right home for the work of writers and illustrators in the book industry.