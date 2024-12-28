The Big Bad Of Gotham Revealed In Batman #156 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #156, russia

The Big Bad of Gotham Revealed in Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S. Daniel (Spoilers)

In the current Batman ongoing comic book series published by DC Comics, we have seen Edward Nygma, the Riddler, yet again, try and paint himself as a reformed supervillain, as a Gotham tech bro behind NygmaTech and working with the city…

…while in the wake of the murder of Mayor Nakona, Batman interrupting Nygma meeting with with businessmen and a possible mayoral successor…

… and the Court Of Owls, whom have a talon in every pie in Gotham, it seems.

All the whole protestors against Bruce Wayne's plans to make a better Gotham through helping poorer people establish themselves in the city, get housing and healthcare and maybe transform the street they live in, it has also been kicking off a bit. But it's not the protestors who are to blame.

It's Antifa, communists and socialists, at least according to new Gotham vigilante Commander Star, promoting freedom, capitalist and the American Way, wrapped in a flag.

In Wednesday's Batman #156, it all comes together. Well, at least, some of it… because as we have seen, it is often the case to muddy the waters to accuse those you will to defeat, or having the attributes of yourselves. Who better to accuse others of being communists…

… than the Russian state, interfering in Gotham politics, Gotham tech, Gotham economy, Gotham superheroics. It's Batman vs Russia, everyone… Batman #156 by Chip Zdarsky and Tony S. Daniel is published by DC Comics on Wednesday. Might we get some answers as to who employed the KGBeast to kill Nightwing?

