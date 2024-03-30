Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: big barda, Birds of Prey

Big Barda In The Buff In Birds Of Prey #8 (Spoilers)

Birds Of Prey #7 ended with the team taking part in a lingerie catwalk as part of a deal., but Birds Of Prey #8 goes further.

Birds Of Prey #8 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina is published on Tuesday from DC Comics. As Bleeding Cool scooped, issue #7 ended with the characters taking part in a lingerie model catwalk as part of a deal to get the information they needed. Any excuse, eh?

And now in BOP #8, we get to see that walkway in full, in the preview below. But because this is Bleeding Cool, we go a little further than other websites, so spoilers below. And Big Barda goes a little further as well.

First, with a little Batgirl/Black Canary back and forth… then the catwalk as a whole.

But joined by a bunch of himbos at the back. So that's all right then. And as a new superhero name is born…

Sorry, I used the word "himbos" back there, it's a bit of a sexist term. Is there a better one?

"Beefcake", that's much more inclusive. But, and this is where Bleeding Cool jumps forward a few pages, it turns out that the clothes (such as they are) being worn by the "beefcake" have mind coontrol. Well, we all know what blokes think with, so that tracks. But it is possible that Big Barda gets the wrong idea.

Don't you love it when classic face icon is used to cover up bits that cannot be covered in any other way?

Yeah you do.

BIRDS OF PREY #8 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Romero

Mari McCabe aka Vixen has joined the Birds of Prey to help them get to the bottom of the mysterious villain hunting them through time. But first Mari has a fashionably dangerous problem of her own that needs solving. You scratch my back, I scratch yours, never looked so good.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/02/2024

