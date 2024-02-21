Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, comicspro

Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?

Birds Of Prey have got Barbara Gordon amongst their number again. But also have a threat from The Red, which may be targeting all of them.

Spoilers!!! Birds Of Prey have got Barbara Gordon amongst their number again. But they also have a threat from The Red, which may be targeting all the Birds Of Prey, starting with Barbara. Naturally they'd turn to Vixen, who has some problems in her own life, people being killed who are wearing her clothing. Is it all the same issue? We don't know (but probably) so it looks like they are going to try and kill two birds with one stone. As it were.

Which is why it is quite possible that Birds Of Prey #7 and #8 may be a little harder to find. Because, while there is no mention of this in the solicitation, Bleeding Cool gets the word that retailers at ComicsPRO are being told that in end of Birds Of Prey #7 and the beginning of #8, will basically be a lingerie fashion show by the Birds Of Prey themselves, trying to flush their aggressor out. And something for certain red blooded readers to enjoy. And literally asking readers and retailers "what more do you want?"

See, it's not just Nightwing. Birds Of Prey #7 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina will be published on the 5th of March, and #8 on the 2nd of April.

BIRDS OF PREY #7 CVR A LEONARDO FERNANDEZ

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Fernandez

Sin is alive and back with Black Canary in Gotham, and the world didn't get destroyed, but the cost was high and nobody's exactly sure what it means yet. Shocking revelations in the wake of the Birds' first mission lead Dinah to…a conspiracy against the Birds of Prey and a whole new mission. New mission, new team. Hold onto your butts. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2024

BIRDS OF PREY #8 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Romero

Mari McCabe aka Vixen has joined the Birds of Prey to help them get to the bottom of the mysterious villain hunting them through time. But first Mari has a fashionably dangerous problem of her own that needs solving. You scratch my back, I scratch yours, never looked so good. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

BIRDS OF PREY #9 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Various (CA) Leonardo Romero

If the Birds of Prey have one mission, it's protect Barbara Gordon at all costs, and that mission is…not going great. Dinah and her team search for Barbara in this strange new world that seems specifically designed to trip them up. Many mysteries lurk in the dark of this world, and some of them don't even want to kill you…probably. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

