Big Changes For Gwen Stacy & Mary Jane In Spider-Gwen (Spoilers)

Spider-Gwen Smash #3 may be bringing some big changes to Spider-Gwen tomorrow by Melissa Flores and Enid Balam from Marvel Comics. Because someone has eyes for Gwen.

And it's Em Jay Watson, Mary Jane Watson of Spider-Geb's universe. Schoolfriend with Gwen Stacy, they established the rock band the Mary Janes alongside Glory and Betty Brant. She has always been the more emotionally vocal of the two, and this suggests that there may have been something else behind that…

Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson? Would anyone object? Especially in a parallel dimension like Earth 65 without a Peter Parker on the scene? Well, Gwen Stacy might want to have a serious think about that because Em Jay looks like she has a whole new identity of her own to play with. As Dazzler comes face to face with her new form. And it's a little bit on the familiar side, is it not?

If this had been Spider-Gwen in the serial killing symbiote, we've have called her Gwarnage. How about Carmaryge? MaryJanage? Carnemjage? But it looks like we'll be getting Em Jay smashing Spider-Gwen next month… one way or another.

