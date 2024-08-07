Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: colleen douglas, forbidden planet, gosh comics, kieron gillen, london, Power Fanytasy, Silk Cotton

Big Comics Signings In London Today For Power Fantasy & Silk Cotton

Big Comics Signings in London Today for Power Fantasy with Kieron Gillen, Casper Wijngaard & Rian Hughes, and Silk Cotton with Colleen Douglas

It's New Comics Day today in London. And new comics signing day today, with two high profile signings ongoing on simultaneously in London's West End, at both Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics.

Forbidden Planet on Shaftesbury Avenue on the corner of Covent Garden has Dr Kieron Gillen, Casper Wijngaard and Rian Hughes signing The Power Fantasy #1, from 6pm to 7pm.

"Superpowered. You have certain preconceptions. They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the USA." There are six such people on Earth. The planet's survival relies on them never coming into conflict. Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock "

While simultaneously Dr Colleen Douglas is launching her new graphic novel, Silk Cotton, at Gosh Comics, on Berwick Street in the heart of Soho, from 6 until 7pm.

"Silk Cotton is a breathtaking comic exploring the supernatural in the Caribbean, with art by Jesus C. Gan and colours by Lorenzo Palombo. Here's what publisher Roasrium say about it: "Peter has always been told "the stories" like every child in the Caribbean. The tales of the ancients bound to the Silk Cotton tree, the Supernatural monsters of Myths and Legends, whispered in hush tones lest the speaker be heard and meet with an untimely fate. Then the day arrived, when the woman who had been his "mother" is struck down by something that could only have come from his worst nightmares. Now Peter's once ordered world crashes into stark reality. Grace Silk Cotton, the legendary Supernatural Churlie Queen and enforcer between the worlds, is his real mother. The Monsters are real, Peter is one himself, and the prophetic fight for supremacy, survival, the stories, and SILK COTTON has begun."

And for those that miss the latter, tomorrow, just up the road from Gosh Comics, Silk Cotton gets an even bigger high profile event at the nearby London Cartoon Museum in Noho on Wells Street, for Silk Cotton: The Caribbean Supernaturals, reclaiming oral traditional folklore and lost identities from 6 to 9pm.

"Join us for an immersive evening learning all about Colleen Douglas' new book 'SILK COTTON' and the wider context that inspired it. Colleen will be joined by experts for an evening like no other!"

6.30pm Welcome and Introductions.

6.40 What Silk Cotton is about in the context of oral traditions in Guyana.

7. 00pm Superstitions, beliefs in Folklore and their lasting influence in Caribbean culture.

7.15pm Prof: John Jennings- (University of California- Riverside , Cultural and Media Studies) The Tree and The Truth

7.20pm Dr Michelle Yaa Asantewa- Guyanese cultural traditions on folklore stories.

7.40pm Dr Colleen Douglas- On the lofty ideals and comic influence in Guyana and reclaiming the stories.

8.00pm Meeting the Supernaturals -Immersive experience.

8.15pm Questions and closing.

A £20 ticket includes a copy of the book worth £15m or £10 for just attendance, including access to the Cartoon Museum as a whole…

