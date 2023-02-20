Big Ethel Energy Volume 2 Preview: Ethel and Moose, Sitting in a Tree? Ethel goes on a date with Moose, then flees when she realizes it was a date, in this preview of Big Ethel Energy Volume 2.

Ethel goes on a date with Moose, then flees when she realizes it was a date, in this preview of Big Ethel Energy Volume 2.

BIG ETHEL ENERGY VOLUME 2

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC221133

(W) Kheryl Brown-Ahmed (A / CA) Siobhan Keenan

The second volume of the hit WEBTOON series Big Ethel Energy is here! When we last left off, Ethel's return to Riverdale has been confusing and everyone seems to be dealing with something-Archie's going through it, Betty's obsessing over her boss Seth, Jughead is cold and distant, and Veronica is… well, Veronica. And as for Ethel-it seems like feelings were starting to brew between her and a most unlikely counterpart: Moose! But Ethel's never had much luck with love-so why would this be any different? Plus, what secrets about Riverdale will she discover while she's hard at work on a story about its history?

In Shops: 2/22/2023

SRP: $17.99

