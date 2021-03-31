Big News For Agatha Harkness And Mephisto At Marvel Today (Spoilers)

Hey, Marvel Comics fans, if WandaVision let you down regarding the portrayal of Agatha Harkness and a complete non-existence of Mephisto, then todays' Marvel Comics have your back. In Captain America #28, as Steve Rogers finds a mystical element to a very topical problem of hatred, he has someone in his wheelhouse to bring onto the scene. She may not have a catchy theme tune, but she has a snappy name that begs to be read out loud, "Agatha Harkness, Princess Of Darkness."

The longest-standing members of The Daughter Of Liberty include everyone from Black Widow and Invisible Woman to Harriet Tubman. No messing around dressing in period outfits this time, or shooting out magic power-sucking lasers from her hand, just a little diagnosis.

But this is not the only mystical threat in town. Mephisto has proved a major player in the destiny of the Marvel Universe – including the creation of the Avengers teams across the millennia, now creating a replacement for the Heroes Reborn reality, as well as messing with Peter Parker and Kindred.

But Mephisto being deposed from Hell in the Damnation crossover has put a little crimp in his style. But in The King In Black: Ghost Rider out today, in order to defeat one problem, another must be created.

At least everyone involved with the Mephisto decision, managed to avoid saying "better the Devil you know". Wasted opportunity or too on-the-nose?

While Mephisto was messing around on Earth, however, he put a lot of plans in play. What now that he has the power of Hell to put behind everything again? Is this what kicks off Heroes Reborn?

Does it all start here?

