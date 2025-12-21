Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: flash, jason todd, Justics Leahue Unlimited, KO, red hood, The Joker

Big Time Spoilers For DC's K.O. Tournament This Week…

Big Time Spoilers For DC's K.O. Tournament With Justice League Unlimited #14, Superman #33, The Flash #28 and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1

Article Summary Major spoilers for DC's K.O. Tournament as top heroes and villains face off in all-new battles this week

Justice League Unlimited #14 sends the League into Hell while Mr. Terrific faces fate in space

Red Hood vs. Joker #1 reignites their long rivalry in one of the most personal fights in DC K.O.

DC's All Fight Month continues with fierce matchups across Superman #33 and The Flash #28

This week sees Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman, The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen, Giuseppe Camuncoli. All DC KO titles alongside three Absolute titles to make sure DC wins tomorrow's Yop Twenty Anticipated Titles list, clearly.

With more tournament battles between more of the participants in the DC's K.O. event comic. And yes that means Red Hood versus The Joker, a rematch going back to that fight that left Jason Todd rather deaded…

While outside of the tournament, the reality exiles of the Justice League Unlimited are heading to Hell, and you know who what those who enter there have to abandon…

But by the end of it all, people just want to know how the scoreboard will be looking… well, this will have the biggest spoilers of all. However, you will have to squint. May I also request that anyone who shares these also make sure they are behind a spoiler warning or tag? Spoilers always have a place, but make sure that it's the right place, okay? Okay.

Justice League Unlimited #14, Superman #33, The Flash #28 and DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 are all published on Wednesday from DC Comics.

Justice League Unlimited #14 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic Neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody—this issue's about to break some hearts!

As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic Neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody—this issue's about to break some hearts! Superman #33 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 7 of 8! A fight you never expected but are dying to see!

The Flash #28 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 6 of 8! It's the match you never saw coming!

DC K.O.: Red Hood vs. Joker #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen, Giuseppe Camuncoli

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 8 of 8! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal!

